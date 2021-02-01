Xinjiang's economy outshines epidemic in 2020 amid continued stability

The region received more than 158 million tourists in 2020,

Children have fun in "Dove Lane" in the old town Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 27, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has registered better-than-expected economic growth in 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19. With continued stability over the years, local people's sense of contentment and happiness has been consolidated and rural residents are among the biggest beneficiaries.according to the local government work report delivered to the annual session of the regional legislature, which opened Monday.The economic expansion has coincided with a period of improved, sustained stability in the region.Xinjiang has "completely reversed the past situation marked by frequent violent terrorist activities,," said Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the regional government, as he delivered the work report.," Shohrat Zakir said.Xinjiang, he said.In a historic feat,which weighed upon the performance of one of China's main agricultural bases.The secondary sector, including manufacturing and construction, was the primary contributor to growth. Fixed-asset investment grew 16.2 percent over the previous year.On the upside, the region registered robust growth from new economic drivers,added value.The per capita disposable income of rural residents reached 14,056 yuan (about 2,171 U.S. dollars), up 7.1 percent, as the region's anti-poverty campaign bore fruit. The increase was paced at 8.3 percent annually on average over the past five years, as more surplus rural labor force found stable jobs.In pursuing high-quality development, Xinjiang aims to keep its average annual economic growth rate at 6 percent or above in the 2021-2025 period, driven by key engines like the labor-intensive sector, the emerging industries and tourism, according to the government work report.Aiming to develop itself as a core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, the region will also expand opening-up and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with neighboring countries, the report said.and the regional government expects to receive more than 200 million this year and 400 million by 2025."We've seen a tourism boom in recent years, as more people find Xinjiang a safe and beautiful place," said An Ping, a local lawmaker and owner of a two-story restaurant in Turpan, one of Xinjiang's best-known tourist destinations."My main wish this year is for the COVID-19 epidemic to come to an end. I believe our business will rebound to the previous boom once the tourism market heats up," An said.