Xinjiang: what the West doesn’t tell you about China’s war on terror

In 2002, the US and the UN both declared a Uygur militant group a terrorist organisation. The US then considered China a partner in the war on terror

When the Trump administration delisted the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, it allowed the West to frame China’s anti-terror measures as ethnic persecution

The guard tower of “Camp Six” detention facility at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2012. For years, the US held 22 Uygurs at Guantanamo Bay. Photo: AFP