Only China is willing to spend billions for just hundreds of local isolated desert peasents. Many Americans here don't understand why China lost hundreds of billion on high speed railways, subways and highways but still builds them massively year on year, because they are public facilities, same as parks, museums, libraries, they are not designed to be profitable, China has way more other channels to make money but not from public infras. the government gets the money from the people and should spend them on the people, 取之于民用之于民。