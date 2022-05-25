What's new

Xinjiang Uyghur police chief won medal of heroism showing scars of bullet enjuries covering his body

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,128
-5
90,138
Country
China
Location
China

Xinjiang Uyghur police chief won medal of heroism showing scars of bullet enjuries covering his body


Local police station chief, Uyghur officer 迪里夏提·木他里甫 won medal of heroism recently, in the interview he showed his 11 scars of several bullet injuries covering all of his body inflicted in fighting terrorists in the past years, he experienced several life and death moments when combatting radical extremists. Thanks to the hardworking and heroic Xinjiang police offiers, Xinjiang has zero terrorism for many years already.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,128
-5
90,138
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang local police are very efficient and fast responsive

How quickly Xinjiang police react to emergencies. A rural primary school student in Xinjiang was suddenly choking on food, the police rushed to the student and saved the student in just 6 seconds.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,128
-5
90,138
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang police call fugitives to come back and turn themselves in, Chatting style

"Life of on the run is not easy, isn't it?"
"Food sucks, doesn't it?"
"can never sleep well, right?"
"Getting around must be hard, right?"
"Missing your parents a lot, right?"
"living in contant fear, right?"

"better to come back and turn yourself in"

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Srinivas
'Some are just psychopaths': Chinese detective in exile reveals extent of torture against Uyghurs
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
4K
PersianNinja
PersianNinja
Song Hong
Uighur martyr Ismail Mehmet of 1962 Sino Indian War
2
Replies
15
Views
781
Itachi
Itachi
smooth manifold
NYT: Inside China’s Push to Turn Muslim Minorities Into an Army of Workers
Replies
9
Views
1K
lcloo
lcloo
vi-va
China Foreign Affairs: The State of Democracy in the United States 中国外交部：美国民主情况
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
3K
vi-va
vi-va
SalarHaqq
The Sunnis of Iraq’s “Shia” Paramilitary Powerhouse
Replies
2
Views
980
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom