Xinjiang Uyghur police chief won medal of heroism showing scars of bullet enjuries covering his body ​

Local police station chief, Uyghur officer 迪里夏提·木他里甫 won medal of heroism recently, in the interview he showed his 11 scars of several bullet injuries covering all of his body inflicted in fighting terrorists in the past years, he experienced several life and death moments when combatting radical extremists. Thanks to the hardworking and heroic Xinjiang police offiers, Xinjiang has zero terrorism for many years already.