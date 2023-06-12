Xinjiang Uyghur girl slams some Chinese who celebrate Christmas, Did you guys watch the movie "The Battle at Lake Changjin "?

Why the hell we Chinese celebrate Christmas?! Did you guys watch the movie "The Battle at Lake Changjin "? On that Christmas day,our Chinese PLA warriors were wearing thin clothes, eating raw frozen potatos, while US invaders were enjoying their Christmas turkeys. Do you think such a day is deserved to be celebrated by we Chinese? Grow a spine and get some self respect. You guys wouldn't be celebrating such a day if you had the slightest sense of patriotism. I really hope the all we Chinese can preserve and promote our own culture and traditions, have more national pride and confidence.