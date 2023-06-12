What's new

Xinjiang Uyghur girl slams some Chinese who celebrate Christmas, Did you guys watch the movie "The Battle at Lake Changjin "?

Uyghur girl slams some Chinese who celebrate Christmas : Why the hell we Chinese celebrate Christmas?! Did you guys watch the movie "The Battle at Lake Changjin "? On that Christmas day,our Chinese PLA warriors were wearing thin clothes, eating raw frozen potatos, while US invaders were enjoying their Christmas turkeys. Do you think such a day is deserved to be celebrated by we Chinese? Grow a spine and get some self respect. You guys wouldn't be celebrating such a day if you had the slightest sense of patriotism. I really hope the all we Chinese can preserve and promote our own culture and traditions, have more national pride and confidence.

 
I m Ok with people celebrating Christmas, people need to find days to have fun, nothing wrong about it, let's not go to extemes.
 

