Xinjiang Urumqi subway free rides for one month to help Urumqiers to beat the freezing winter and encourage people to use public transport

From December 31, 2022 to January 31, 2023During the free ride period, the turnstiles of all operating stations on the subway line are open. Passengers do not need to buy tickets or swipe cards, and can enter and exit the stations in an orderly manner following the arrows in the stations.The first train of the subway leaves at 7:40 every day, and the last train leaves at 23:30. The stations at both ends depart on this timetable. The interval between trains is 10 minutes. Citizens can make pre arangement based on their own schedule.In order to provide convenience for subway takers the passenger service centers of all stations have placed service boxes, inside which are placed mobile phone chargers and charging cables, sewing kits, masks, post-it notes, etc. in the near future electronic time-counting tickets will be introduced to better meet the needs of passengers