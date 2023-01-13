What's new

Xinjiang Urumqi subway free rides for one month to help Urumqiers to beat the freezing winter and encourage people to use public transport

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,383
-23
98,417
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang Urumqi subway free rides for one month to help Urumqiers to beat the freezing winter and encourage people to use public transport
From December 31, 2022 to January 31, 2023

During the free ride period, the turnstiles of all operating stations on the subway line are open. Passengers do not need to buy tickets or swipe cards, and can enter and exit the stations in an orderly manner following the arrows in the stations.

The first train of the subway leaves at 7:40 every day, and the last train leaves at 23:30. The stations at both ends depart on this timetable. The interval between trains is 10 minutes. Citizens can make pre arangement based on their own schedule.

In order to provide convenience for subway takers the passenger service centers of all stations have placed service boxes, inside which are placed mobile phone chargers and charging cables, sewing kits, masks, post-it notes, etc. in the near future electronic time-counting tickets will be introduced to better meet the needs of passengers

调整大小 69f73367ly1h9s0oijw51j24mo334b2e.jpg

调整大小 69f73367ly1h9s0ohm13zj24mo334b2e.jpg
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,383
-23
98,417
Country
China
Location
China
Very nice initiative for the public, Urumqi is unbearbly cold in winter, these policies should be encouraged and adopted in other cities in North China

It's nice to have a warm place to stave off bitter winter cold
Freaking snow storms often hit Urumqi in winter time and temperature can plummet to polar reading
Police cars search and pick up people stuck in a sudden snow storm in Urumqi city
Tb1rzpc.jpg



Waiting for the bus in freezing winter cold? Chinese City Urumqi set up heated "warm rooms" for the waiting passengers
Xinjiang Urumqi "warm rooms" bus stops in freezing winter time Temperature can drop to -30 celsius in Urumqi in winter, the city set up heated glass houses at bus stops so people can stay out of bitter winter cold while waiting for the buses.


80s5lbn-jpg.903438

006nrmv6ly4gzcv87bc7ej30ic0drdh9-jpg.903439

006nrmv6ly4gzcv8736p2j30ic0drgn1-jpg.903440
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,383
-23
98,417
Country
China
Location
China
Urumqi now has 4 new lines under construction and one will be open soon. and as long as I can remember, Beijing has never allowed passengers to ride the subway for free.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Xinjiang: what the West doesn’t tell you about China’s war on terror
Replies
0
Views
670
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Viet
China, Vietnam urge workers to hunker down over Lunar New Year
Replies
0
Views
504
Viet
Viet
A.P. Richelieu
  • Article
The war criminal was lured to Sweden and sentenced - so Iraj Mesdaghi sprung the trap
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
4K
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu
beijingwalker
In China, People Now Pay for the Subway By Using Their Face
Replies
10
Views
620
OCguy
OCguy
Homo Sapiens
Work for Bangladesh's first subway to begin in December
Replies
4
Views
738
UKBengali
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom