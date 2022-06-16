What's new

Xinjiang UN human rights chief could not speak to detained Uyghurs or families during Xinjiang visit

UN human rights chief could not speak to detained Uyghurs or families during Xinjiang visit

Michelle Bachelet says she was supervised by China officials throughout six-day visit that critics have called a propaganda coup for Beijing
Michelle Bachelet has said wasn’t able to speak to any detained Uyghurs or their families during her controversial visit to Xinjiang, and was accompanied by government officials while in the region.

The UN human rights chief, who this week announced she would not be seeking another term, told a session of the 50th Human Rights Council in Geneva that there were limitations on her visit to the region in China, where authorities have been accused of committing crimes against humanity and genocide against the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.
 
The west deliberately ignores one basic fact about Xinjiang. There were massive Uyghurs terrorists and extremists in Xinjiang. Not many people know that Syria has about 5000 Uyghurs jihadists. Xingjiang was one of the largest terrorists export sources. Chinese government has all reasons and right to take tough measures for de-extremification in Xinjiang.

Re-education schools have to functions.
1) De-extremification education for thos Uyghurs who were brainwashed by extremism. As I said, the number of these people must be big. Some Muslims believe this is religional genocide. Go to hell to that. No Muslim said a word when Uyghurs terrorists killed our people. If any Muslim can provid a good solution that can eliminate terrorism without your so-called religional genocide, we are welcome for that. Otherwise please shut up.
2) Teach those Uyghur some skills. Poverty is one of reasons that create terrorism. When Uyghurs have decent jobs, they will not be brainwashed so easily. This explained why US and its pawns are boycotting all products from Xinjiang. US wants Uyghurs to keep poor and jobless. Then Xingjiang will never be peaceful.
 

