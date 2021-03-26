What's new

Xinjiang Uighur super stars all post on the Chinese social media to support home province Xinjiang and Xinjiang cotton

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,236
1
71,664
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang Uighur super stars all post on the Chinese social media to support home province Xinjiang and Xinjiang cotton

Chinese Uighur super stars and household names Nigermaidi Zechman, Dilraba Dilmurat，Gülnezer Bextiyar... all post to support their home province, Xinjiang , and Xinjiang cotton.

023b5bb5c9ea15ce4a7313dd60607afb3b87b22a.jpeg
1000.jpg
下载.jpg

1000 (1).jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,236
1
71,664
Country
China
Location
China
Adidas claims it will stop buying Xinjiang cotton but also wants to choose Xinjiang Uighur super star Dilraba Dilmurat as their brand ambassador for her unrivaled fame in China.
Dilraba Dilmurat rejected the offer and decides to terminate all cooperation with Adidas.
1000 (2).jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom