Xinjiang revises its anti-extremism regulation

The regulation is now in effect.

allows local governments to hand out harsher penalties for extremist activities.

allowing local governments to set up education, skills training and psychological counseling institutions for people who have been affected by extremist thoughts.

instruction on Putonghua, laws, regulations and vocational skills training.

provide counter-terrorism training, and psychological counseling to people affected by extremist thoughts

help them return to society and their family.

promote the legalization and standardization of the "education transformation system,"

Xinjiang's regional government is determined to help 22 impoverished counties eradicate poverty.

Harsher

extremism is defined as behavior that interferes with the religious freedom of others as well as public cultural activities, wearing badges that promote extremism or destroying public property.

The amendment now allows authorities to give offenders harsher punishment