Xinjiang residents debunk rumors of "forced demolition of mosques"

Xinjiang residents debunk rumors of "forced demolition of mosques"
Jul 18, 2020

The so-called "forced demolition of mosques" in Xinjiang is totally nonsense, an official of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said on Friday.

Mehmut Usman, director of the regional ethnic affairs commission, made the comment in response to the 2019 report on international religious freedom issued by the U.S. State Department, which claims that Xinjiang is dismantling mosques.

He told a press conference that as long as venues for religious activities are registered with the government under the law, they have legal status, and all their rights and interests are protected by law. He said the Jami Mosque and Idkah Mosque, which the U.S. State Department report said had been demolished, are well protected.

"Xinjiang has always attached great importance to the protection and repair of mosques, and the governments at all levels in Xinjiang have not only helped and supported the improvement of mosques, but also guaranteed the normal religious needs of religious believers," the official said.

According to the official, some mosques in Xinjiang were built in the 1980s and 1990s and even longer ago, with shabby facilities and potential safety hazards.

"Through new construction, building on the original site of demolition, and expansion measures according to urban-rural construction planning, we have improved the conditions of the mosques and met the needs of the religious believers, which is widely welcomed by religious personages and believers," he said.

Abdukerim Mamut, who works for the Jami Mosque in Xinjiang's Yecheng County, said that the Jami Mosque was originally founded in 1540 and expanded in 1860. It underwent repair in 1937, 2014, and 2019 respectively.

"Considering the long history of the mosque, the government consolidated it in 2019 to provide better and safer services for religious believers," he said.

Elijan Anayit, the spokesperson of the information office of the regional people's government, said at the press conference that the government has no restrictions on ethnic customs of wedding and funeral ceremonies and giving Islamic names.

According to the spokesperson, among ethnic minorities who have the habit of burial, the government does not promote cremation. Instead, it takes specific measures to protect their custom, such as allocating special land for cemeteries.

As for the U.S. report claim that "the Sulitan cemetery in Hotan and the cemetery of Tazhong road in Aksu have been destroyed," the spokesperson said the report calls white black. "The cemeteries have not been destroyed, but rather well protected."
 
Im yet to see any concrete proof other than . 'Australian Policy institutes' ' american strategic think tanks' etc or liberal newspapers quoting the above planted stories by western intelligence. This is the new norm, the west needs a few crazys to go chuck some bombs and antagonise the chinese and cause a rift between china and the muslim world.

I will be the first to protest if anything untoward is committed by chinese but i think these are exagerated .

China needs to counter these if untrue, open dialogue with muslim countries and be ooen to visits
 
My personal opinion is that the Indian troglodytes who constantly whine about Xinjiang's mosques are particularly going to be hurt by these images of central Asiatic mosque designs being carefully sustained in Xinjiang because it is this region of Asia (approximately) from whence their greatest nemesis arose. The Timur-Babar lineage gave the world the Mughal empire.

Hilarious how modern bhakts bleed their hearts out for Kabulis and central Asians on the one hand, conveniently forgetting that these two empires were the source of all their sleepless nights for generations.

China should consider renaming of offensive weapon systems to further frustrate sanghee sentiments.
 
Im yet to see any concrete proof other than . 'Australian Policy institutes' ' american strategic think tanks' etc or liberal newspapers quoting the above planted stories by western intelligence. This is the new norm, the west needs a few crazys to go chuck some bombs and antagonise the chinese and cause a rift between china and the muslim world.

I will be the first to protest if anything untoward is committed by chinese but i think these are exagerated .

China needs to counter these if untrue, open dialogue with muslim countries and be ooen to visits
Any governments with a sane mind wouldn't do anything close to what the west has been slandering China of doing, and Chinese government is not a stupid one.
 
Debunking rumors: Is centuries-old Uyghur mosque defaced in China's Xinjiang?
So basically they extended the Mosque ground with new buildings for the growing Muslim community put the old sign from the old building on the new building where it was badly protected from environment so they put it back on the old building? Thats what is passed as "smoking gun" evidence for "destruction of ancient mosques" and "crackdown on muslims" by fascist Muslim massmurdering American and Indian propaganda mouthpieces?
 
