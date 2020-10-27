What's new

Xinjiang population growth best answers Western smear campaign on Uygurs

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,938
2
70,796
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang population growth best answers Western smear campaign on Uygurs
Global Times Published: 2020/9/4 15:51:45


Recently, an anti-China pseudo-scholar from Germany named Adrian Zenz (who calls himself Zheng Guoen in Chinese) has published a paper titled "Sterilizations, IUDs, and Coercive Birth Prevention: The CCP's Campaign to Suppress Uyghur Birth Rates in Xinjiang." The paper cites false statistics and highly misleading sources, drawing a ridiculous conclusion that ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are under the threat of "genocide." However, his analysis and conclusion are neither in line with scientific research standards nor academic norms.

According to official statistics, the overall population in Xinjiang continued to grow steadily from 2010 to 2018. During this period, the population of permanent residents increased by 13.99 percent, among which the Uygur population increased by 25.04 percent, and the Han population 2.0 percent. Clearly, the growth rate of the Uygur population is nearly twice that of the overall residents and is way higher than that of the Han population. The Uygur population has increased by more than 2.5 million people in merely eight years. What kind of "genocide" is this? Zenz, with his anti-China stance, fabricated his conclusion without any basis.

Nobody knows Xinjiang better than the local Chinese citizens. At present, the people's livelihood in Xinjiang has greatly improved. Citizens there now live in peace and tranquility. And people of all ethnic groups are as united as pomegranate seeds.

In the recent outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in Xinjiang, the government has, as always, put humanity as the top priority. The government took quick and appropriate actions, providing nucleic acid tests and professional treatments free of charge. Thanks to such comprehensive efforts, China has put an end to the spread of coronavirus in Xinjiang with no deaths. Till September 4, there has been no infection for 17 consecutive days in Xinjiang and the whole of society is back to normal.

Rs2cUnIBfGB4SiUwXuEx.jpg

The Chinese government shows the world with its real actions that the human rights that matter the most are "the right to life" and "the right to health." Therefore, it is ridiculous to turn a blind eye to the facts and use population issues as a new lever to smear China, especially under such special circumstances when people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are united against the epidemic.

Some Western pseudo-scholars pursue double standards on human rights. But the truth is that their accusations related to nationality, religion and human rights have never been the real situation in Xinjiang. Now that the pandemic continues to spread in the West, Western countries had better spend more energy caring for their own citizens as well.

As a Uygur proverb goes, "The camel marches while the dog keeps on barking." Lies and slanders will not stop China's development. Western radical forces will not stop China's development. Nothing will. We have faith that people of all ethnic groups will continue to follow the Party and stay united. The best response to those attacking China and its Xinjiang policy is Xinjiang's stability, prosperity and harmonious development.

Xinjiang population growth best answers Western smear campaign on Uygurs - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,938
2
70,796
Country
China
Location
China
Birth rate is down in China, it's not news. it's sign that China is posed to join developed countries with high income and lower birth rate, it's common situation around the world.

Lies debunked about Xinjiang birth control
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,174
-15
3,166
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
I'm not trying to boast that I have 130 IQ, but let's say you guys reading this have 1/3 of mine. than it's very easy to understand that these birth rates are not normal.

RED: XINJIANG
BLACK: AVERAGE CHINA"S BIRTH RATE



halved by two years??? what are this nation into??
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,938
2
70,796
Country
China
Location
China
striver44 said:
I'm not trying to boast that I have 130 IQ, but let's say you guys reading this have 1/3 of mine. than it's very easy to understand that these birth rates are not normal.



halved by two years??? what are this nation into??
Click to expand...
Where is your source from? Everyone can make a chart.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,938
2
70,796
Country
China
Location
China
striver44 said:
what if I tell you it's from chinese official statistics??


am sure you've read this thread, don't you??
Click to expand...
I didn't find the chart from the link this twitter provided, can you show me ? and you know Han Chinese account for around half of the Xinjiang population, do you?


Let's compare the population growth within Xinjiang province by ethnicity from the Chinese official statistics


  • 新疆建设兵团汉族人口在实行独生子女政策十几年后改为允许生二胎，但是由于形成了“生育爬蚤心态”，“十五”时期，新疆建设兵团妇女总和生育率稳定在1.0左右（新疆城市汉族可能比这还低），而新疆少数民族妇女总和生育率仍在“三孩”以上。新疆目前汉族人口为37.52%，汉族新生儿比例为18%。
  • 根据《2015新疆统计年鉴》所供数据，2014年新疆总出生635,687人，汉族出生92,804人，汉族出生人口占比14.6%，这意味着少数民族出生人口比例突破85%。
Han family in Xinjiang averagely has one child each family and Uighur family averagely has over 3 children. in 2014, Xinjiang had 635,687 new borns, 14.6% were Han Chinese, 85% were minorities, mainly Uighurs.
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,174
-15
3,166
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,938
2
70,796
Country
China
Location
China
striver44 said:
that's right kiddie
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1364562627519672320
Click to expand...
This source states a different story, besides, it's not uncommon to see Uighurs have huge families which never happens to Han families. Uighurs enjoy preferential policy is a hard fact.
  • 新疆建设兵团汉族人口在实行独生子女政策十几年后改为允许生二胎，但是由于形成了“生育爬蚤心态”，“十五”时期，新疆建设兵团妇女总和生育率稳定在1.0左右（新疆城市汉族可能比这还低），而新疆少数民族妇女总和生育率仍在“三孩”以上。新疆目前汉族人口为37.52%，汉族新生儿比例为18%。
  • 根据《2015新疆统计年鉴》所供数据，2014年新疆总出生635,687人，汉族出生92,804人，汉族出生人口占比14.6%，这意味着少数民族出生人口比例突破85%。
Han family in Xinjiang averagely has one child each family and Uighur family averagely has over 3 children. in 2014, Xinjiang had 635,687 new borns, 14.6% were Han Chinese, 85% were minorities, mainly Uighurs.
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,174
-15
3,166
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
beijingwalker said:
Han family in Xinjiang averagely has one child each family and Uighur family averagely has over 3 children. in 2014, Xinjiang had 635,687 new borns, 14.6% were Han Chinese, 85% were minorities, mainly Uighurs.
Click to expand...
exactly, 2014

do you know when was the uyghur issue was blown out by western media??? around 2017

here the drop from 2017-2019

RED : XINJIANG
BLUE : OTHER PROVINCE
BLACK : CHINA'S AVERAGE
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,938
2
70,796
Country
China
Location
China
Here is the official report debunking the westerm media lie


新疆人口自然增长率急剧下降？揭穿抹黑新疆人口状况的五大谎言

2021-01-07 15:25:06 来源： 中国新闻社
新疆大学官网日前刊载《人权保障语境下美国干涉新疆事务的探析——以新疆人口为视角的调查研究报告》(简称《报告》)，通过对新疆人口状况进行的事实梳理，揭穿德国反华学者郑国恩抹黑中国新疆人口状况的五大谎言。

《报告》称，近年来，美国一些政客多次以人权为由，通过援引一些反华学者的虚假研究报告，不断以其所谓的中国新疆、香港等问题为由，粗暴干涉中国内政。2020年6月，德国学者郑国恩在美国詹姆斯敦基金会发表的一篇名为《论中国在新疆强制计划生育和强制绝育计划》的研究报告中，充斥着大量罔顾事实、颠倒黑白的言论，贯穿着一系列言之不详、来历不明的信息数据。
一、新疆人口自然增长率急剧下降
郑国恩在其“研究报告”中称，“自2015年起，新疆的人口自然增长率急剧下降”。
然而，《报告》通过查阅中国国家统计局和新疆维吾尔自治区统计局公布的数据发现，2015年至2017年，新疆的人口自然增长率基本稳定在11‰以上。尽管2018年新疆的人口自然增长率下降至6.13‰，但从中国人口自然增长率的平均水平来看，新疆地区的人口自然增长率仍处在较高水平，并不存在郑国恩所言的“急剧下降”。
二、少数民族地区2018年人口自然增长率降至4.06‰
郑国恩称，2018年新疆“所有少数民族地区均降至4.06‰，其中喀什与和田地区的增长率为2.58‰”。
《报告》指出，据新疆维吾尔自治区统计局公布的数据，2018年新疆南疆人口自然增长率分别为克孜勒苏柯尔克孜自治州11.45‰、喀什地区6.93‰、阿克苏地区5.67‰、和田地区2.96‰。除和田外，其余3地州2018年人口自然增长率均高于郑国恩“研究报告”中的“4.06‰”。另外，喀什、和田地区的人口自然增长率也与郑国恩谎称的“2.58‰”这一数值不相符合。
三、2018年和田某地汉族人口增长率比维吾尔族的人口增长率高出近8倍
《报告》调查，2010-2018年，新疆年末总人口增长13.99%。少数民族人口增长22.14%，其中维吾尔族人口增长25.04%。同一时期，汉族人口增长2.0%。综上，维吾尔族人口的增幅不仅高于新疆人口的增幅，也高于少数民族人口的增幅，更明显高于汉族人口的增幅。
四、所有少数民族县的人口净增长率为-0.25‰
郑国恩在其“研究报告”中称，“喀什地区与和田地区的人口净增长率低，仅有0.22‰，所有少数民族县的人口净增长率为-0.25‰，因而从总人口的增加可以估计多数地区的汉族的人口净增长率上升了7.42‰”。
《报告》通过查阅官方数字发现，无论是从南疆四地州28个县的人口自然增长率的均值(4.80‰)来看，还是分别从四地州所辖下县的人口自然增长率的均值分析，都无法得出郑国恩所言的“所有少数民族县的人口净增长率为-0.25‰”。就喀什地区与和田地区的事实情况来看，也与郑国恩所谓的“喀什地区与和田地区的人口净增长率低，仅有0.22‰”大相径庭。
五、2020年，其中一个维吾尔族地区(克孜勒苏柯尔克孜自治州)设定了前所未有的近乎为零的人口增长目标
《报告》指出，据克孜勒苏柯尔克孜自治州卫健委预算报告显示，“人口自然增长率”设定的是1.05%。当%转化为‰时，其人口自然增长率就应是10.5‰。所以，郑国恩所言“每千人中仅新增1.05人”这一论述，实则是以混淆人口增长计量单位的手法来编造谎言。
《报告》表示，郑国恩采用恣意篡改数据、混淆计量单位、模糊概念和来源等写作方法，使得“研究报告”的“谎言”看起来极具真实性。另外，郑国恩谈到的政府文件不仅没有标明是何文件、文件出处，更缺乏对文件可靠性和真实性的基本介绍，甚至在全文中也没有再对有关政府文件进行过进一步的阐述，这无疑使得其整个研究进行的所谓“系统分析”的源头已经模糊不清、来路不明，甚至不知是否是为支撑自己的论点而编造的数据来源。

 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,174
-15
3,166
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
beijingwalker said:
Here is the official report debunking the westerm media lie


新疆人口自然增长率急剧下降？揭穿抹黑新疆人口状况的五大谎言

2021-01-07 15:25:06 来源： 中国新闻社
新疆大学官网日前刊载《人权保障语境下美国干涉新疆事务的探析——以新疆人口为视角的调查研究报告》(简称《报告》)，通过对新疆人口状况进行的事实梳理，揭穿德国反华学者郑国恩抹黑中国新疆人口状况的五大谎言。

《报告》称，近年来，美国一些政客多次以人权为由，通过援引一些反华学者的虚假研究报告，不断以其所谓的中国新疆、香港等问题为由，粗暴干涉中国内政。2020年6月，德国学者郑国恩在美国詹姆斯敦基金会发表的一篇名为《论中国在新疆强制计划生育和强制绝育计划》的研究报告中，充斥着大量罔顾事实、颠倒黑白的言论，贯穿着一系列言之不详、来历不明的信息数据。
一、新疆人口自然增长率急剧下降
郑国恩在其“研究报告”中称，“自2015年起，新疆的人口自然增长率急剧下降”。
然而，《报告》通过查阅中国国家统计局和新疆维吾尔自治区统计局公布的数据发现，2015年至2017年，新疆的人口自然增长率基本稳定在11‰以上。尽管2018年新疆的人口自然增长率下降至6.13‰，但从中国人口自然增长率的平均水平来看，新疆地区的人口自然增长率仍处在较高水平，并不存在郑国恩所言的“急剧下降”。
二、少数民族地区2018年人口自然增长率降至4.06‰
郑国恩称，2018年新疆“所有少数民族地区均降至4.06‰，其中喀什与和田地区的增长率为2.58‰”。
《报告》指出，据新疆维吾尔自治区统计局公布的数据，2018年新疆南疆人口自然增长率分别为克孜勒苏柯尔克孜自治州11.45‰、喀什地区6.93‰、阿克苏地区5.67‰、和田地区2.96‰。除和田外，其余3地州2018年人口自然增长率均高于郑国恩“研究报告”中的“4.06‰”。另外，喀什、和田地区的人口自然增长率也与郑国恩谎称的“2.58‰”这一数值不相符合。
三、2018年和田某地汉族人口增长率比维吾尔族的人口增长率高出近8倍
《报告》调查，2010-2018年，新疆年末总人口增长13.99%。少数民族人口增长22.14%，其中维吾尔族人口增长25.04%。同一时期，汉族人口增长2.0%。综上，维吾尔族人口的增幅不仅高于新疆人口的增幅，也高于少数民族人口的增幅，更明显高于汉族人口的增幅。
四、所有少数民族县的人口净增长率为-0.25‰
郑国恩在其“研究报告”中称，“喀什地区与和田地区的人口净增长率低，仅有0.22‰，所有少数民族县的人口净增长率为-0.25‰，因而从总人口的增加可以估计多数地区的汉族的人口净增长率上升了7.42‰”。
《报告》通过查阅官方数字发现，无论是从南疆四地州28个县的人口自然增长率的均值(4.80‰)来看，还是分别从四地州所辖下县的人口自然增长率的均值分析，都无法得出郑国恩所言的“所有少数民族县的人口净增长率为-0.25‰”。就喀什地区与和田地区的事实情况来看，也与郑国恩所谓的“喀什地区与和田地区的人口净增长率低，仅有0.22‰”大相径庭。
五、2020年，其中一个维吾尔族地区(克孜勒苏柯尔克孜自治州)设定了前所未有的近乎为零的人口增长目标
《报告》指出，据克孜勒苏柯尔克孜自治州卫健委预算报告显示，“人口自然增长率”设定的是1.05%。当%转化为‰时，其人口自然增长率就应是10.5‰。所以，郑国恩所言“每千人中仅新增1.05人”这一论述，实则是以混淆人口增长计量单位的手法来编造谎言。
《报告》表示，郑国恩采用恣意篡改数据、混淆计量单位、模糊概念和来源等写作方法，使得“研究报告”的“谎言”看起来极具真实性。另外，郑国恩谈到的政府文件不仅没有标明是何文件、文件出处，更缺乏对文件可靠性和真实性的基本介绍，甚至在全文中也没有再对有关政府文件进行过进一步的阐述，这无疑使得其整个研究进行的所谓“系统分析”的源头已经模糊不清、来路不明，甚至不知是否是为支撑自己的论点而编造的数据来源。

Click to expand...
and here's china national statistics on which the graph are based. :lol: :lol:

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,938
2
70,796
Country
China
Location
China
The so-called "genocide" in Xinjiang is another lie concocted by anti-China forces. According to official figures, from 2010 to 2018, the Uygur population in Xinjiang rose from 10.17 million to 12.72 million, an increase of 25 percent, higher than the growth rate of 22 percent for all ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and much higher than that of the Han population, which is 2 percent.

Xinhua Commentary: Lies over Xinjiang won't stop China's progress

ampcopy Provided by Xinhua BEIJING Feb 24 Xinhua -- Some anti-China forces in the West have fabricated and mongered a string of lies about China Xinjiang
www.bignewsnetwork.com www.bignewsnetwork.com
So Uighurs' population growth rate from 2010-2018 was 25%, and Han people's growth was 2% during the same period of time.


This is indeed a big problem, if Han Chinese growth rate keeps this low, China would be running out of people in the future....
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,174
-15
3,166
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
the so called "everybody in china enjoys the same one child policy is a myth". in the 70s it's mainly because china doesn't have the pocket to feed han chinese which were reproducing like toads, in the 2020s it's purely racial.

from 2010-2018 it only grows by 2 million correct, but just to remind you people that the effect on todays forced sterilization on xinjiang will be felt 2-4 decades from now.

anyway just wondering why only boast the population growth from 2010-2018, what happened to 2017-now??? :lol:
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,938
2
70,796
Country
China
Location
China
striver44 said:
the so called "everybody in china enjoys the same one child policy is a myth". in the 70s it's mainly because china doesn't have the pocket to feed han chinese which were reproducing like toads, in the 2020s it's purely racial.

from 2010-2018 it only grows by 2 million correct, but just to remind you people that the effect on todays forced sterilization on xinjiang will be felt 2-4 decades from now.

anyway just wondering why only boast the population growth from 2010-2018, what happened to 2017-now??? :lol:
Click to expand...
Uighurs population growth is over 10 times higher than Hans, I don't think the rate will drop anywhere close to Hans' rate, Uighur do enjoy preferential policies for decades, this is a hard fact.
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,174
-15
3,166
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
beijingwalker said:
Uighurs population growth is over 10 times higher than Hans, I don't think the rate will drop anywhere close to Hans' rate, Uighur do enjoy preferential policies for decades, this is a hard fact.
Click to expand...
here's what hard fact looks like
RED : XINJIANG
BLUE : OTHER PROVINCE
BLACK : CHINA'S AVERAGE
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom