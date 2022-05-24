What's new

Xinjiang leak sheds new light on China's 're-education' camps

sammuel

sammuel

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2017
1,817
1
815
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

~​

Xinjiang leak sheds new light on China's 're-education' camps



66f796d1180d981903198aa5b8982e8cb2387771.webp



A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp in Xinjiang GREG BAKER AFP

Beijing (AFP) – A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from China's Xinjiang has shed new light on the violent methods used to enforce mass internment in the region, researchers said Tuesday.

The files, obtained by academic Adrian Zenz, were published as UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet begins a long-awaited and controversial trip to Xinjiang.

Activists say Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in a network of detention centres and prisons in the region, which Beijing has defended as training centres.

But the trove of police photographs and internal documents -- sent to Zenz by an anonymous source who hacked into official databases in Xinjiang -- add to evidence that the mass internments were far from voluntary, with leaked documents showing top leaders in Beijing including President Xi Jinping calling for a forceful crackdown.

The files include a 2017 internal speech by Chen Quanguo, a former Communist Party secretary in Xinjiang, in which he allegedly orders guards to shoot to kill anyone who tries to escape, and calls for officials in the region to "exercise firm control over religious believers".

A 2018 internal speech by public security minister Zhao Kezhi mentions direct orders from Xi to increase the capacity of detention facilities.

After initially denying their existence, Beijing has claimed the facilities are vocational training schools, attended voluntarily and aimed at stamping out religious extremism.

But the leaked documents give an insight into how leaders saw the minority population as a security threat, with Zhao warning that more than two million people in southern Xinjiang alone had been "severely influenced by the infiltration of extremist religious thought".

Mugshots​

More than 2,800 police photos of Xinjiang detainees included minors such as 17-year-old Zeytunigul Ablehet, detained for listening to an illegal speech, and 16-year-old Bilal Qasim, apparently sentenced for being related to other detainees.

The details echo a separate police list leaked earlier to AFP which showed the government crackdown snaring hundreds of people at a time from villages, often many from the same household.

"The sort of paranoid threat perception comes out in these files, and the internal justification for why one has to move against an entire population," said Zenz in video comments published alongside the leaked files.

Zenz works for the US-based non-profit organisation the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

The files, parts of which have been verified by multiple news organisations including the BBC and Le Monde, also provide a window into life in detention facilities.

Photos appear to show officers restraining hooded and shackled inmates with batons, while other guards wearing camouflage stand by with firearms.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday called the details of the newly leaked documents "shocking", and urged China to grant Bachelet "full and unfettered access to the region so that she can conduct a thorough assessment of the facts on the ground".

But China's foreign ministry dismissed the leaked documents as "cobbled-together material" by "anti-China forces smearing Xinjiang", with spokesman Wang Wenbin accusing media of "spreading lies and rumours".


www.france24.com

Xinjiang leak sheds new light on China's 're-education' camps

A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from China's Xinjiang has shed new light on the violent methods used to enforce mass internment in the region, researchers said Tuesday.
www.france24.com www.france24.com

~
 
L

lightning F57

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2022
197
0
277
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
It's a really shocking read. I dont know how much truth is in it but even a small truth is not acceptable. In this day and age people anywhere can not be treated this way
 
S

sbuscxk

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 29, 2022
48
0
53
Country
China
Location
China
lightning F57 said:
It's a really shocking read. I dont know how much truth is in it but even a small truth is not acceptable. In this day and age people anywhere can not be treated this way
Click to expand...
Indeed, no one has the right to force us to become suicide bombers.

sammuel said:

~​

Xinjiang leak sheds new light on China's 're-education' camps



66f796d1180d981903198aa5b8982e8cb2387771.webp



A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp in Xinjiang GREG BAKER AFP

Beijing (AFP) – A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from China's Xinjiang has shed new light on the violent methods used to enforce mass internment in the region, researchers said Tuesday.

The files, obtained by academic Adrian Zenz, were published as UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet begins a long-awaited and controversial trip to Xinjiang.

Activists say Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in a network of detention centres and prisons in the region, which Beijing has defended as training centres.

But the trove of police photographs and internal documents -- sent to Zenz by an anonymous source who hacked into official databases in Xinjiang -- add to evidence that the mass internments were far from voluntary, with leaked documents showing top leaders in Beijing including President Xi Jinping calling for a forceful crackdown.

The files include a 2017 internal speech by Chen Quanguo, a former Communist Party secretary in Xinjiang, in which he allegedly orders guards to shoot to kill anyone who tries to escape, and calls for officials in the region to "exercise firm control over religious believers".

A 2018 internal speech by public security minister Zhao Kezhi mentions direct orders from Xi to increase the capacity of detention facilities.

After initially denying their existence, Beijing has claimed the facilities are vocational training schools, attended voluntarily and aimed at stamping out religious extremism.

But the leaked documents give an insight into how leaders saw the minority population as a security threat, with Zhao warning that more than two million people in southern Xinjiang alone had been "severely influenced by the infiltration of extremist religious thought".

Mugshots​

More than 2,800 police photos of Xinjiang detainees included minors such as 17-year-old Zeytunigul Ablehet, detained for listening to an illegal speech, and 16-year-old Bilal Qasim, apparently sentenced for being related to other detainees.

The details echo a separate police list leaked earlier to AFP which showed the government crackdown snaring hundreds of people at a time from villages, often many from the same household.

"The sort of paranoid threat perception comes out in these files, and the internal justification for why one has to move against an entire population," said Zenz in video comments published alongside the leaked files.

Zenz works for the US-based non-profit organisation the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

The files, parts of which have been verified by multiple news organisations including the BBC and Le Monde, also provide a window into life in detention facilities.

Photos appear to show officers restraining hooded and shackled inmates with batons, while other guards wearing camouflage stand by with firearms.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday called the details of the newly leaked documents "shocking", and urged China to grant Bachelet "full and unfettered access to the region so that she can conduct a thorough assessment of the facts on the ground".

But China's foreign ministry dismissed the leaked documents as "cobbled-together material" by "anti-China forces smearing Xinjiang", with spokesman Wang Wenbin accusing media of "spreading lies and rumours".


www.france24.com

Xinjiang leak sheds new light on China's 're-education' camps

A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from China's Xinjiang has shed new light on the violent methods used to enforce mass internment in the region, researchers said Tuesday.
www.france24.com www.france24.com

~
Click to expand...
mili said:
israel, india unite to save Muslims.
Click to expand...
Happy Thanksgiving!
Long live Thanksgiving!
Let's genocide Indians together!
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
  • Locked
International Olympic Committee chief Bach chides Beijing Olympics organisers over Taiwan, Xinjiang comments
Replies
3
Views
468
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
Nan Yang
BeiDou-powered machinery performs with high efficiency in Xinjiang cotton sowing season, debunks forced labor accusations
Replies
1
Views
275
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
US ‘deeply concerned’ about UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s China visit
Replies
6
Views
173
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Tesla China Design Center will reportedly land in Beijing, Gigafactory Shanghai responsible for 52% of Tesla’s total deliveries for 2021
Replies
11
Views
538
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Srinivas
'Some are just psychopaths': Chinese detective in exile reveals extent of torture against Uyghurs
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
4K
faithfulguy
faithfulguy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom