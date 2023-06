Xinjiang korla city feeds migrant swans 4,5000 naans in winter, 3 free meals a day​

This beautiful city is actually a desert city. where there is a will , there is a way, Korla is being built into almost like a water city now

Korla has a cold desert climate ) with extreme seasonal variation in temperature. The monthly 24-hour average temperature ranges from −7.0 °C (19.4 °F) in January to 26.4 °C (79.5 °F), and the annual mean is 11.66 °C (53.0 °F).Precipitation totals only 57 millimetres (2.2 in) annually, and mostly falls in summer, as compared to an annual evaporation rate of about 2,800 mm (110 in)Free meals for Korla swans