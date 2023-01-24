Xinjiang korla city feeds migrant swans 4,5000 naans in winter, 3 free meals a day​

Swans attracted to Korla city in Xinjiang by clean water and beautiful environment and 3 free meals everydayHundreds of swans are attracted by Korla city Xinjiang every winter by the city's clean rivers and lakes and overall beautiful environment.Korla city police officers were assigned a new job by the local government to feed these swans 3 meals every day. Officers wer given whistles and the swans know it's meal time when they hear whistling, the naans were made of pure flour, eggs and milk, very organic and nutritious.in one winter, 4,5000 naans were fed to the Korla swans.