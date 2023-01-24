What's new

Xinjiang korla city feeds migrant swans 4,5000 naans in winter, 3 free meals a day

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,316
-57
99,308
Country
China
Location
China

Xinjiang korla city feeds migrant swans 4,5000 naans in winter, 3 free meals a day​



Swans attracted to Korla city in Xinjiang by clean water and beautiful environment and 3 free meals everyday

Hundreds of swans are attracted by Korla city Xinjiang every winter by the city's clean rivers and lakes and overall beautiful environment.

Korla city police officers were assigned a new job by the local government to feed these swans 3 meals every day. Officers wer given whistles and the swans know it's meal time when they hear whistling, the naans were made of pure flour, eggs and milk, very organic and nutritious.

in one winter, 4,5000 naans were fed to the Korla swans.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,316
-57
99,308
Country
China
Location
China
Korla swans eat 175 naans for just one meal, officers also supplement naans with corns and small fish for every meal to keep the swans nutrition intake balanced

微信图片_20230124192206.png
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,316
-57
99,308
Country
China
Location
China
This beautiful city is actually a desert city. where there is a will , there is a way, Korla is being built into almost like a water city now

Korla has a cold desert climate (Köppen climate classification BWk) with extreme seasonal variation in temperature. The monthly 24-hour average temperature ranges from −7.0 °C (19.4 °F) in January to 26.4 °C (79.5 °F), and the annual mean is 11.66 °C (53.0 °F).

Precipitation totals only 57 millimetres (2.2 in) annually, and mostly falls in summer, as compared to an annual evaporation rate of about 2,800 mm (110 in)


Free meals for Korla swans
ECObWL8.jpg
ozh2Qzv.jpg
lzVMvpV.jpg
5e2500cce4b0431fedb294df.jpeg

HEW2zzq.jpg

zm0WKTb.jpg

调整大小 640 (1).jpg

oKVp8ek.jpg

3Yl2Gcc.jpg
cGroxr0.jpg

调整大小 640.jpg

调整大小 640 (2).jpg
Zm7YRru.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,316
-57
99,308
Country
China
Location
China
For Police officers who live in this very peaceful, low crime country, they just start to give up their day jobs and work as full time wild animal keepers :D
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,316
-57
99,308
Country
China
Location
China
Desert city Korla, also nicknamed "swan city" and " pear blossom city", cause in order to fight back the encroaching deserts, the city planted millions of pear trees, In April, the whole city is being buried in a sea of pear blossoms.

调整大小 W020220408670850889888.jpeg
W020220408670852409591 (1).png
97d56322a25940138b5ba8ebc2e4cb66.jpeg
072029c04ad4463a8824c54fe78ef8d6.jpeg
调整大小 57e50a6d9fab4f7eb751de373edce4c5.jpeg

3619193-067feceba0033be0_proc.jpg
3619193-70c9a982198083f2_proc.jpg
3619193-6b0e136bb976056f_proc.jpg
v2-823261f9252b7b3cb97fc06c85b4527c_1440w.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,316
-57
99,308
Country
China
Location
China
Desert city Korla, also nicknamed "swan city" and " pear blossom city", cause in order to fight back the encroaching deserts, the city planted millions of pear trees, In April, the whole city is being buried in a sea of pear blossoms.

4fccf9b5ly1h8s5nnskgcj21900u0dm5.jpg
调整大小 9c02b043ly1hadn89ai6dj22sv35su0z.jpg

c51f2237ly1gpbme99qx2j21no0u0x6p.jpg
006X3su7ly3h1a1dvvoz5j31kw0w0b29.jpg
006X3su7ly3h1a1dyv9quj31kw0w01kx.jpg
3f0a326dly1gdo9pv4k5fj21400u0h9n.jpg
a1b86eaely1haboiqfbrwj21k00viaof.jpg

调整大小 005SJEZOly1h4jl7mdmwbj33kw20g1kz.jpg
调整大小 6fd1fcc3ly1h3g8ijris2j22tc1aoe83.jpg
调整大小 6fd1fcc3ly1h3g8imegz0j22tc1aou0y.jpg
调整大小 40c5ae14gy1h8fzpw862cj22py1xge82.jpg
调整大小 40c5ae14gy1h8fzsxc5b6j22tc1zs1ky.jpg
调整大小 40c5ae14gy1h8fztr9fn7j22t8224e81.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,316
-57
99,308
Country
China
Location
China
Desert city Korla, also nicknamed "swan city" and " pear blossom city", cause in order to fight back the encroaching deserts, the city planted millions of pear trees, In April, the whole city is being buried in a sea of pear blossoms.

调整大小 微信图片_20230125011437.jpg
调整大小 微信图片_20230125011508.jpg
调整大小 微信图片_20230125011448.jpg
微信图片_20230125011513.jpg
微信图片_20230125011503.jpg
微信图片_20230125011552.jpg
微信图片_20230125011458.jpg
微信图片_20230125011558.jpg
微信图片_20230125011453.jpg
微信图片_20230125011517.jpg
微信图片_20230125011522.jpg
微信图片_20230125011527.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,316
-57
99,308
Country
China
Location
China
Tourist is shocked by how cheap housing price is in Korla, Xinjiang province He keeps exclaiming that he can't understand in such a beaufiul and highly developed city, why the housing price is merely 3,000 yuan, (440$) per square meter. Korla's housing price is so cheap and if he, as a travel, now has the impulse to buy one.

English subtitle available
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,316
-57
99,308
Country
China
Location
China
For the safety and wellbeing of the Korla swans, people can not randomly feed the swans with their own food, but they can buy swan food from local government designated mobile swan food vending cart to buy specially made swan food and feed the swans

61acb208a3107be47f288dcb.jpeg

61acb208a3107be47f288dcf.png
61acb208a3107be47f288dd7.png
61acb208a3107be47f288dcd.jpeg
61acb209a3107be47f288dde.jpeg
61acb209a3107be47f288de0.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
A visit to Xinjiang, China / Accomplishments belie U.S. propaganda
Replies
0
Views
124
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
N
G20 meetings conclude with delegates’ day out in Srinagar
Replies
2
Views
248
Kuru
Kuru
ghazi52
Charities report increase in inflows from abroad owing to rupee depreciation
Replies
1
Views
329
HAIDER
HAIDER
jamahir
India - Journalist who exposed roti-salt meal in UP school dies of cancer
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
beijingwalker
Woman in China quits office job to clean houses up to 17 hours a day, buys 2 houses & 2 cars
Replies
0
Views
398
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom