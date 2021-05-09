Xinjiang Kazanqi village walking tour | 4K 60FPS | 19th April 2021

Kazanqi village is located in Yining city, which is about 700km west to Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang province of China. 200 hundreds years agp, Uygur people in the south of Xinjiang moved to Kazanqi village for living on hand made cast iron pot business, which is the name Kazanqi originated.

What the shouting is about at 8:07 ? Anyone knows the language?