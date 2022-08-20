Xinjiang is overwhelmed by the tourists from all over China to beat the summer heat​

Xinjaing is overwhelmed by the tourists from all over China to beat the summer heat. Tens of millions of tourists from all over China swarmed Xinjiang province to beat the summer heat.Roads in the mountains are packed with cars, rent of the hotels go up to over 1,000USD per night, even simple B and B home lodging goes up to over 200USD per night, but still they had been long booked up, tons of people have to sleep in their cars or simply set up tents and live in them.The tickets for Tourist itinerary trains go up to 7,500USD each, but they were all sold out. Travelers jokingly say that there are more tourists than sheep on the Xinjiang grasslands, wherever a place that a car can fit in was taken.