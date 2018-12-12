Xinjiang invests heavily in road construction, 58.3 billion U.S. dollars in 5 years

This was 1.53 times the total investment in road construction in Xinjiang between 1949 and 2013,

September 24, 2020Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has invested 397.3 billion yuan (around 58.3 billion U.S. dollars) between 2014 and 2019 in road construction, local authorities said.said the regional transport department.As of 2019, the total length of Xinjiang’s road network had reached 194,200 km and is expected to exceed 200,000 km by the end of 2020. The region had 5,293 km of expressways in 2019, an increase of 2,565 km over 2013.Of the 105 counties and cities in Xinjiang, 103 have been connected to motorways. All the qualified townships and villages in the region have gained access to paved roads and passenger bus services.The region has also opened 111 international road transportation routes with its neighboring countries including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.