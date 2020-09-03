What's new

Xinjiang highlanders, the Pamir Kyrgyz, Sisters tranform themselves from sheepherders to college students with big dreams

Kyrgyz sisters in Xinjiang tranform themselves from sheepherders to college students with big dreams
Their parents are sheepherders and had never left their Pamir hometown, the two sisters thought they were going to be sheepherders as well when they were little, but the fate have something else in the cards for them, with the help of the government free education policy in Xinjiang, now both sisters are college students studying in big cities in China, they could've never afforded school if it is not for free, now they both have big dreams that their parents generation could never dreame of.
 
College education changes destiny of herders' children in Xinjiang
020-05-15 16:30:54
-- The parents of Gypar Sattwaldi, 24, and Qirhal Sattwaldi, 21, are the envy of their herding community; The two beautiful girls are college students.



Gypar and Qirhal were born into a Kirgiz family in Wuqia County, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Pamir Plateau is one of the most deprived areas in this remote northwestern region of China, and the children of Kirgiz herders once had limited access to higher education. Few were encouraged to aim beyond their ancestral nomadic life.





"Without support or opportunities, my sister and I would have become shepherds," said Qirhal. Luckily for her, the young woman's family is just one of thousands to have benefited from drastic changes over the past decade.

The Sattwaldis used to live at an altitude of 3,000 meters, but their lives were way below the national poverty line. Their village had no roads, mains water, or electricity. In 2014, the whole family was relocated to a purpose-built new community, under a wide-reaching initiative to lift impoverished herders out of poverty.




Coupled with the significant investment of new accommodation in Xinjiang, is improved access to education. Since 2000, China launched the "Xinjiang classes" program, which places students at top high schools in more economically developed areas.





Qirhal secured a place under the "Xinjiang classes" program in the city of Wuxi, east China.

"Never in my wildest dreams had I expected to go to school outside Xinjiang," she said, "I enjoy city life. That's why I didn't hesitate to apply to a university outside Xinjiang. It was one of the best decisions I have ever made. It led me to a world outside the mountains."

Qirhal is in her sophomore year at the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in the city of Chengdu, southwest China.

"Studying finance can help me count sheep faster," she said lightheartedly.

"I would like to work in a bank, maybe become a bank manager," she added.





Her elder sister dreams of being a mentor. In her final undergraduate year at Changji University, Xinjiang, Gypar sees her future as a teacher.

"I want to become a math teacher back home," she said, "I grew up on the Pamir Plateau. I know that many local children ache for a chance to get out of the mountains. I want to play a part in the realization of their dreams."



The sisters say they owe everything to their supportive parents.

"When I was younger, my parents worked very hard to make money. Naturally, I wanted to leave school early to help ease their burden," said Gypar, "But they did not agree with my sacrifice. They told me that studying hard is the best way for children to pay back their parents."

Today, poor parents like the Sattwaldis do not have to worry about the financial strain of tuition fees. The sisters receive a government grant of 4,000 yuan that covers their annual college tuition fees. In 2017, Xinjiang became China's first provincial-level region to offer free education from pre-school to high school, benefiting students like the family's younger son, who is now in high school.

The sisters are local celebrities. During vacations, they are often invited to share their stories with night school students. They also share popular songs and movies with children, teach their family how to use social networking platforms, and help their neighbors with their academic pursuits.

As this year Xinjiang is determined to eradicate absolute poverty by lifting its final 165,800 residents out of poverty, it also plans to have 40 percent of students in university by 2020.

"I hope they can leave the mountains for better lives," said their father Sattwaldi Zahir. ■

College education changes destiny of herders' children in Xinjiang - Xinhua | English.news.cn
 
Xinjiang: 9 police cars travel 600km to send 720 Kyrgyz students home for winter vacation in Ulugqat County

Some students studying in the Ulugqat County main town live high up in the mountains hundreds of miles away from their schools, many of them are from kyrgyz herders families whose homes very often very cut off from the outside world deep in the mountains.

The winter vacation time is also the most dangerous time to travel in the mountain since everywhere is covered with deep snow, the government worries about the safety of the school kids and orders the local polic department to safely send and hand over evey student to their parents personally.

The local police department organizes over 30 officers and 9 police cars, travels over 600 km in the mountains and safely brings every single student to their parents in person.

 
Students are VIPs everywhere in China. Police cars escort school buses bringing the students back to their parents from schools in Pamir Plateau in Xinjiang.

调整大小 6c4433eb-a9fa-4bbe-9781-6b7320be72b5fcf3b284-5396-4e8a-859d-db4a8ba11450.jpg
 
Whole Kyrgyz village moved 10 km to a new government built settlement in Xinjiang Pamir region. The original location of this Kyrgz village is so high up in the mountains which makes poverty alleviation for the villagers almost impossible, so the government built a new community 10 Kilometers away in a new location which is much more habitable.

The new village is fully connceted with all modern facilites, electricity, gas, running water, wifi, school, hospitals...All villagers were provided with various jobs they can choose from with handsome pay. Lives of these Pamir Kyrgyzs had been sigificantly changed for the better through this relocation program.

 
