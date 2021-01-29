What's new

Xinjiang girls have something to say to Mr Pompeo

IMO Mike Pompeo is an evil man.
He is one of 28 former official sanctioned by China on Jan 20, 2021.
Now he is preparing to contest as the next US President in 2024.
Will he succeed?
 
beijingwalker said:
Xinjiang girl to Pompeo : Cut your nonsense , you are just a clown being laughed by everyone.
Click to expand...
I suggest to make it more realistic have these girls talk in Uyghur language.
That is propaganda 101. It will show that these girls are not being forced to speak non-native language while they have not so nice things to say about Mr. Pompeo !
 
fallstuff said:
I suggest to make it more realistic have these girls talk in Uyghur language.
That is propaganda 101. It will show that these girls are not being forced to speak non-native language while they have not so nice things to say about Mr. Pompeo !
Click to expand...
What does it have anything to do with languages? but since you asked, there are so many on youtube, but those videos only have Chinese subtitles like this one.

-=virus=- said:
I wonder if @beijingwalker ever realizes how cringe some of this is
Click to expand...
Happy to make Indians cringe
 
Where are the Hijab-wearing women of Xinjiang? Are there any girls, Women who wear Hijab in that Province? Is it even Allowed?
 
Goritoes said:
Where are the Hijab-wearing women of Xinjiang? Are there any girls, Women who wear Hijab in that Province? Is it even Allowed?
Click to expand...
Like in other central Asian Stan countries, Uighurs traditionally didn't wear hijabs, hijabs are relatively a new thing to Xinjiang from the middle east in recent decades. Older women still wear hijabs in Xinjiang, so it's not banned in Xinjiang, I heard in Kazakhstan hijabs are banned.

older people in XInjiang still wear head scarfs, but very rare among younger generations.
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker said:
Xinjiang girls have something to say to Mr Pompeo
Click to expand...
Are you dumb enough to this all Xinjiang girls think the same?

China is trying to push the image that Uyghurs are happy dancing singing Disney cartoon village people that have no thoughts beyond singing and dancing, plus appreciation of China.

This video makes me more concerned than pacified
 
Uighur twin stisters go to a friend's birthday party in a rural Xinjiang village. birthday style is mixed in rural XInjiang, some western elements, some Uighur elements and they sing Han Chinese songs.

flameboard said:
Are you dumb enough to this all Xinjiang girls think the same?
This video makes me more concerned than pacified
Click to expand...
No one tries to pacify you, what do you have to do with China? I m talking western media lies.
 
More than half of the US population think Pompeo is a lying fascist.

The other half think he will MAGA.

That's his legacy.

I think China drove him slightly insane.
 
beijingwalker said:
Uighur twin stisters go to a friend's birthday party in a rural Xinjiang village. birthday style is mixed in rural XInjiang, some western elements, some Uighur elements and they sing Han Chinese songs.


No one tries to pacify you, what do you have to do with China? I m talking western media lies.
Click to expand...
Bro even China has released a statement birth rates are down in Xinjiang. Last year there were reports of forced sterilization. Things are not fun for MANY people on account of forced re-education in imprisonment
 
