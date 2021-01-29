beijingwalker
Xinjiang girls have something to say to Mr Pompeo
little late dude, Pompeo is gone !Xinjiang girl to Pompeo : Please shut up your evil filthy mouth!
I suggest to make it more realistic have these girls talk in Uyghur language.Xinjiang girl to Pompeo : Cut your nonsense , you are just a clown being laughed by everyone.
What does it have anything to do with languages? but since you asked, there are so many on youtube, but those videos only have Chinese subtitles like this one.I suggest to make it more realistic have these girls talk in Uyghur language.
That is propaganda 101. It will show that these girls are not being forced to speak non-native language while they have not so nice things to say about Mr. Pompeo !
Happy to make Indians cringe
Like in other central Asian Stan countries, Uighurs traditionally didn't wear hijabs, hijabs are relatively a new thing to Xinjiang from the middle east in recent decades. Older women still wear hijabs in Xinjiang, so it's not banned in Xinjiang, I heard in Kazakhstan hijabs are banned.Where are the Hijab-wearing women of Xinjiang? Are there any girls, Women who wear Hijab in that Province? Is it even Allowed?
Are you dumb enough to this all Xinjiang girls think the same?Xinjiang girls have something to say to Mr Pompeo
No one tries to pacify you, what do you have to do with China? I m talking western media lies.Are you dumb enough to this all Xinjiang girls think the same?
This video makes me more concerned than pacified
Bro even China has released a statement birth rates are down in Xinjiang. Last year there were reports of forced sterilization. Things are not fun for MANY people on account of forced re-education in imprisonmentUighur twin stisters go to a friend's birthday party in a rural Xinjiang village. birthday style is mixed in rural XInjiang, some western elements, some Uighur elements and they sing Han Chinese songs.
