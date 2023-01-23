Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022

Tourist shocked by super low cost of living and local price in Xinjiang Urumqi​

Although Xinjiang's GDP per capita is still well below China's average, but the standard of living could easily rival firs tier cities in China if not higher. The cost of living in Xinjiang is just incredibly low, and education is all for free with full coverage of healthcare.Tourist was shocked by the super low cost of living and local price in Xinjiang Urumqi ,for a bowl of milk tea with free naan bread , multiple different kinds of naans, cheese flavor, rose flavor, onion flavor... and they are all you can eat... it's like 0.7$ of buffet.