beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022
It's still well below China's average, but it's already hit the record high in its history
超过1万美元的还有：
12、陕西 1.22万美元
13、安徽 1.09万美元
14、山西 1.08万美元
15、湖南 1.08万美元
16、江西 1.05万美元
17、宁夏 1.04万美元
18、新疆 1.01万美元
19、辽宁 1.00万美元
20、四川 1.00万美元
