What's new

Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022

It's still well below China's average, but it's already hit the record high in its history
超过1万美元的还有：

12、陕西 1.22万美元

13、安徽 1.09万美元

14、山西 1.08万美元

15、湖南 1.08万美元

16、江西 1.05万美元

17、宁夏 1.04万美元

18、新疆 1.01万美元

19、辽宁 1.00万美元

20、四川 1.00万美元

2022年各省人均GDP排名，北京、上海、江苏人均GDP超过2万美元

2022年各省人均GDP排名，北京、上海、江苏人均GDP超过...
c.m.163.com c.m.163.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
Peace and prosperity are always hand in hand

Beautiful Xinjiang welcome you
300k1f000001g7n4b1A16.jpg
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
Although Xinjiang's GDP per capita is still well below China's average, but the standard of living could easily rival firs tier cities in China if not higher. The cost of living in Xinjiang is just incredibly low, and education is all for free with full coverage of healthcare.

Tourist shocked by super low cost of living and local price in Xinjiang Urumqi​

Tourist was shocked by the super low cost of living and local price in Xinjiang Urumqi , 0.7$ for a bowl of milk tea with free naan bread , multiple different kinds of naans, cheese flavor, rose flavor, onion flavor... and they are all you can eat... it's like 0.7$ of buffet.

 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:

Tourist shocked by super low cost of living and local price in Xinjiang Urumqi​

Tourist was shocked by the super low cost of living and local price in Xinjiang Urumqi , 0.7$ for a bowl of milk tea with free naan bread , multiple different kinds of naans, cheese flavor, rose flavor, onion flavor... and they are all you can eat... it's like 0.7$ of buffet.

Click to expand...
Food is almost free in Xinjiang...
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
You will never learn these information about Xinjiang from the western media, if one just goes by western media, Xinjiang in their mind must be a picture of literal hell on earth where tons of innocent locals perish hourly in the genocide rivaling Nazi's concentration camps in WW2
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
Not only the food is cheap like nothing, housing price in Xinjiang is also unbelieveably cheap, really envy the cost of living there

Tourist shocked by how cheap housing price is in Korla, Xinjiang​

Tourist is shocked by how cheap housing price is in Korla, Xinjiang province He keeps exclaiming that he can't understand in such a beaufiul and highly developed city, why the housing price is merely 3,000 yuan, (440$) per square meter. Korla's housing price is so cheap and if he, as a travel, now has the impulse to buy one.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
Beijing and Xinjiang, who is richer..?

_20230120014533-png.912072

A subdivided unit at No. 121 Lanman Hutong, about 10 minutes’ drive from Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City, changed hands on November 11 for 1.28 million yuan (US$182,400) after 136 rounds of furious bidding during an auction in Beijing.

The new owner bought a 5.6-square metre (72 square feet) cubicle covered in bathroom tiles large enough to fit a bunk bed, with standing room only.
Click to expand...

This money for that 5.6-square metre "house" in Beijing probably is well enough to buy two of this single houses in Xinjiang
微信图片_20230125171755.png
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
Traveler tries Xinjiang hand pilaf in Kashgar, starting from 2 yuan ( 0.3$) an order, don't know why they still sell it for money, it's no difference from just giving it away for free.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
Although meals could be free in school, students still sometimes go out of school to buy pilaf in Xinjiang, cause pilaf is so cheap and delicious, only 2 yuan, (0.3$) an order, the price is almost like free give-away.

So If I eat pilaf for 3 meals a day, 6 yuan (0.9$) can cover my daily food expense, just crazy.. why not just give them for free..


微信图片_20230126024554.png
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
Schools' cafeterias in Xinjiang has two sections, one is paid section where food need to be paid for, another is free food section where food is free of charge

微信图片_20230204170513.png
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,071
-23
98,149
Country
China
Location
China
Why China's free school meal policy also benefits foreign students? they really should pay , they just eat too much.

My free school meals in China

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese Inner Mongolia per capita GDP reached $13,470, surpasses World Bank's high-income threshhold in 2021
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
7K
etylo
E
beijingwalker
China GDP 2020: Guangdong overtakes Russia and Korea, ranking 11th in the world after Canada, Xinjiang overtakes NE provinces
Replies
6
Views
857
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Beijing becomes the First city surpassing GDP 4 trillion Yuan in China
Replies
6
Views
929
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinas GDP has surpassed that of the European Union for the first time in history in 2021, one year earlier than previously estimated
Replies
7
Views
991
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
The per capita GDP of China in 2017 is: 9481.881 US dollars
Replies
13
Views
4K
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom