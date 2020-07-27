What's new

Xinjiang: Evil genocide, blue skies and Santa Claus

Xinjiang: Evil genocide, blue skies and Santa Claus
Population control, restrictions on religious freedom, forced labor and so-called "Uygur concentration camps." Are these the truth about Xinjiang? Mario Cavalo, senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, points out that these are just Western propaganda campaign and rumormongering about Xinjiang. These are not reason and truth, but lies and errors.
 
End of the video says Xinjiang invites and welcome Mike Pompeo at time to come to visit, I bet he won't, he can't face the reality in Xinjiang and humiliate himself.
 
