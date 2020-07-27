beijingwalker
Xinjiang: Evil genocide, blue skies and Santa Claus
Population control, restrictions on religious freedom, forced labor and so-called "Uygur concentration camps." Are these the truth about Xinjiang? Mario Cavalo, senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, points out that these are just Western propaganda campaign and rumormongering about Xinjiang. These are not reason and truth, but lies and errors.
