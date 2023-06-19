Xinjiang Duku highway, To build this road, 168 PLA soldiers sacrificed their lives and over 2000 disabled for life​

Duku Highway: Built in the 1970s, it is a national defense highway ordered by the State Council and the Central Military Commission. Duku Highway starts from Dushanzi in the north and ends in Kuqa in the south. The total length of this section is 562.25 kilometers, and it took 10 years to build it by a certain engineering department of the People's Liberation Army.Qiaoerma Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery: Located in the "Joerma, Nilek County, Ili Prefecture, Xinjiang" beside the 217 National Highway deep in the Tianshan Mountains. The National Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery was built to commemorate the 168 revolutionary martyrs who died and were buried here for the construction of the "Tianshan Duku Highway".