Xinjiang cotton: Western clothes brands vanish as backlash grows

The tension do not rise with arriving more Han Chinese into Xinjiang. In fact, the tension arises with CIA spreading extremism and discord in Xinjiang like how they corrupt Saudi and destabilise middle east.



And the under development of inner province which heavily lack behind Chinese coastal provinces in living standard. Large number of Han Chinese from engineer and entrepreneur enter the xinjiang to build infrastructure , setup factory to ensure local employment with more jobs and working opportunity.



Uyghur are never under one Child policy restriction. In fact, they enjoy higher rights than Han Chinese which I think is over pamper by CPC.