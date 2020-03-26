Xinjiang Cotton Farmer is so poor? Watch video

UAVs used in China's Xinjiang to assist with maintenance of electricity substation

Western media must be quick in slandering and smearing China for so called FORCED LABOR in Xinjiang, they have no time to lose, cause in the near future there would be no human labors needed in Xinjiang.A 220-kilovolt power substation in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has begun to use drones to conduct inspection of its facilities, which greatly reduces time needed for manual inspection