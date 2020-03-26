What's new

Xinjiang Cotton Farmer is so poor? Watch video

Xinjiang farmers could be in much better life relative many other parts of the world not the number 1 but improving.
US want to destroy the musilim in Xinjiang that is why they are creating rhetoric to destroy Muslim life in Xinjiang by imposing sanction. Most probably US farmers lost the cotton farming to the Xinjiang farmers
 
Western media must be quick in slandering and smearing China for so called FORCED LABOR in Xinjiang, they have no time to lose, cause in the near future there would be no human labors needed in Xinjiang.



UAVs used in China's Xinjiang to assist with maintenance of electricity substation
A 220-kilovolt power substation in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has begun to use drones to conduct inspection of its facilities, which greatly reduces time needed for manual inspection
 
