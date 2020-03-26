Xinjiang Cotton Farmer is so poor? Watch video

A cotton farmer's life in Xinjiang | TheStarTV.com
Dilshat Memet, a cotton farmer in China's Xinjiang shares his story.
US want to destroy the musilim in Xinjiang that is why they are creating rhetoric to destroy Muslim life in Xinjiang by imposing sanction. Most probably US farmers lost the cotton farming to the Xinjiang farmers
