Xinjiang cotton boycott: Over 40 Chinese entertainment celebrities from mainland China, Taiwan and Hong kong terminate contracts with H&M, Nike and Ad

Xinjiang cotton boycott: Over 40 Chinese entertainment celebrities from mainland China, Taiwan and Hong kong terminated contracts with H&M, Nike and Adidas..

 
Boycotts hurt china too. Foreigners might Boycott chinese sports brands, limiting their growth outside of china.
 
Why does China have to use Uyghur slaves if machines can harvest Xinjiang cotton? Stupid anti China clowns never thought about this simplest question before?
 
Difference between made in china and designed by china. I have limited knowledge on sports brands, but never seen any chinese sports brands around in England.
 
