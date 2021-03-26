Xinjiang cotton boycott: Over 40 Chinese entertainment celebrities from mainland China, Taiwan and Hong kong terminate contracts with H&M, Nike and Ad

beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Xinjiang cotton boycott: Over 40 Chinese entertainment celebrities from mainland China, Taiwan and Hong kong terminated contracts with H&M, Nike and Adidas..
They already tried and failed miserably in the last couple of years, boycotting China means boycotting life.Boycotts hurt china too. Foreigners might Boycott chinese sports brands, limiting their growth outside of china.
Difference between made in china and designed by china. I have limited knowledge on sports brands, but never seen any chinese sports brands around in England.They already tried and failed miserably in the last couple of years, boycotting China means boycotting life.
So Chinese boycott them dont hurt them?Boycotts hurt china too. Foreigners might Boycott chinese sports brands, limiting their growth outside of china.