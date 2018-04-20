Xinjiang children's concentration camp, barbwires, heavy police presence with big batons

China is highly protective towards her young, everything concerning children is handled with hyper care.When primary school students leave after school in Xinjiang during Covid 19. Students go through 3 gates to minimize chance of dense gathering, all traffic is stopped and roads are blocked. Students leave in a single file with safe distance from each other, students have to wear masks all the time given by the school, teacher lead the students to the designated area to hand the kids to their parents safely.