Xinjiang children's concentration camp, barbwires, heavy police presence with big batons

Stabbing children crimes occasionally happen in China, so all across China, schools are highly guarded, heavy police presence and security guards are posted outside every school gate, school compounds are fenced with barbwires. In Xinjiang, students parents and family members are requested to go and guard the school gates in turns wearing uniform red vest when the students leave schools.

It's becoming like a community duty for the parents. This girl was doing this duty for her younger sister.

 
U.S. actively endorse, aid and provide platform for extremism and terrorism in China
Chinese people adapt to the situation
U.S. cries and condemns Chinas protective measurses as justification for the terrorism that prompted these measures in first place
 
China is highly protective towards her young, everything concerning children is handled with hyper care.

When primary school students leave after school in Xinjiang during Covid 19. Students go through 3 gates to minimize chance of dense gathering, all traffic is stopped and roads are blocked. Students leave in a single file with safe distance from each other, students have to wear masks all the time given by the school, teacher lead the students to the designated area to hand the kids to their parents safely.

 
Police check drivers IDs and examine school buses daily and teach students self protection tips to ensure the safety of the school students in rural Xinjiang Ulugqat County .

 
With each day, PDF is becoming more and more a 50 cent propaganda board with Chinese VPN using members spewing countless threads about Chinese propaganda posts that often draw little engagement but add to the bulk of new threads.
 
Avatar said:
With each day, PDF is becoming more and more a 50 cent propaganda board with Chinese VPN using members spewing countless threads about Chinese propaganda posts that often draw little engagement but add to the bulk of new threads.
Click to expand...
If reality means propaganda, then yes. which of the above videos do you think is not true?
 
Avatar said:
With each day, PDF is becoming more and more a 50 cent propaganda board with Chinese VPN using members spewing countless threads about Chinese propaganda posts that often draw little engagement but add to the bulk of new threads.
Click to expand...
Let them...it serves a greater purpose and shining of a certain stark reality all together.
 
Avatar said:
With each day, PDF is becoming more and more a 50 cent propaganda board with Chinese VPN using members spewing countless threads about Chinese propaganda posts that often draw little engagement but add to the bulk of new threads.
Click to expand...
If your country build more toliets, your country deserves more propaganda.
 
