Xinjiang children's concentration camp, barbwires, heavy police presence with big batons

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 32,385
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Stabbing children crimes occasionally happen in China, so all across China, schools are highly guarded, heavy police presence and security guards are posted outside every school gate, school compounds are fenced with barbwires. In Xinjiang, students parents and family members are requested to go and guard the school gates in turns wearing uniform red vest when the students leave schools.
It's becoming like a community duty for the parents. This girl was doing this duty for her younger sister.
It's becoming like a community duty for the parents. This girl was doing this duty for her younger sister.