Xinjiang Authorities Upgrade Heating Fuel from Coal to Electricity in Several Prefectures
Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has made major progress in advancing a project to replace traditional coal with electricity as the source of heating energy in several prefecures, providing locals with an upgraded heating system that is much cleaner and safer.
