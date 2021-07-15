Xinjiang and the Afghanistan scenario, US design to turn Xinjiang into Afghanistan 2.0

Those Pakistani members (majority of whom lives in western countries) that keep criticising China for Xinjiang's related issues and support US stance on the issue should also know that this is a scheme to not just destabilise China but also harm Pakistan. China was supposed to use CPEC route exports from proposed and under development industries from Xinjiang. Otherwise it makes no sense to transport a Shenzhen made product first to Pak China border, than to Karachi/Gwadar port and than to other destinations through sea. Transporting products from Manufacturing hubs of China to Pak China border alone is some 3000 km journey. Which makes it financially not feasible.



West is not just destabilising China but also putting hurdles to Pakistan's plans for growth. Short sighted Pakistanis should know this.