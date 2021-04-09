Xinjiang-Alternative Cotton Sourcing: A Brief Look at India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China

Multiple reports concerning human rights violations, such as use of forced labor, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region have led to condemnation from many Western countries and put several multinational companies in a quandary.

Xinjiang dominates global supply chains for cotton and apparel sourcing, which poses an immediate challenge for companies that cannot afford to shift cost-competitive sourcing contracts or do not find adequate alternatives.

In this article, we briefly look at sourcing destinations in South Asia, namely, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh as well as other provinces in China – to assess alternatives to Xinjiang in the global supply chain.

Xinjiang-alternatives in the global supply chain for cotton: South Asia assessment

Bangladesh

India

Pakistan

Sourcing from China: Lopsided regional cotton yield and production for exports

Outlook for apparel companies: International support and coordinated investments are urgently needed