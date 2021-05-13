beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 38,378
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Xinhua Special | A taste of America's perverted logic behind its five sins
From massacring Native Americans to bombing foreign civilians, the USA is indeed a hUman rightS Abuser. Here's a taste of America's perverted logic behind its past and modern sins.
From massacring Native Americans to bombing foreign civilians, the USA is indeed a hUman rightS Abuser. Here's a taste of America's perverted logic behind its past and modern sins.