Xinhua: Death toll rises to 16 in northwest China flood

Death toll rises to 16 in northwest China flood

Death toll rises to 16 in northwest China flood-
english.news.cn

XINING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a mountain torrent disaster triggered by heavy rain in northwest China's Qinghai Province has risen to 16 as of Thursday noon, with another 36 still missing, according to local authorities.

A sudden heavy rainfall, starting 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, lashed Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, triggering flash floods and mudslides and causing rivers to change courses, according to the county's publicity department.

A total of 6,245 residents in six villages have been affected by the natural calamity, the publicity department said.

The province immediately activated its Level II emergency response for disasters, the second highest level of four levels from I to IV.

Local authorities have dispatched more than 2,000 personnel from the armed police, public security, emergency, health and other departments, as well as more than 160 vehicles, for rescue and relief efforts. ■

a9fe9ca43bb148eab948911493e35e1a.jpg


Rescuers dredge a river at Shadai Village, Qingshan Township of Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

The death toll from a mountain torrent disaster triggered by heavy rain in northwest China's Qinghai Province has risen to 16 as of Thursday noon, with another 36 still missing, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengsheng)

b695bc2d721941eaa050c8e49d7adb4c.jpg


Local residents remove sludge off their property in Qingshan Township of Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

The death toll from a mountain torrent disaster triggered by heavy rain in northwest China's Qinghai Province has risen to 16 as of Thursday noon, with another 36 still missing, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

e96e1e43613547c2b1b84f670520bb08.jpg


A technician of an ecological and environmental monitoring station checks water quality at Shadai Village, Qingshan Township of Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

The death toll from a mountain torrent disaster triggered by heavy rain in northwest China's Qinghai Province has risen to 16 as of Thursday noon, with another 36 still missing, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

3b72902ef0e3413eb04bf7d58a9324c2.jpg


A rescuer carries out search and rescue work in Shadai Village, Qingshan Township of Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

The death toll from a mountain torrent disaster triggered by heavy rain in Qinghai Province has risen to 16 as of Thursday noon, with another 36 still missing, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

fbd2d064c1d44b17a9a78bd5e35b8077.jpg


Staff members of China Telecom set up emergency telecommunication equipment in Shadai Village, Qingshan Township of Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

The death toll from a mountain torrent disaster triggered by heavy rain in Qinghai Province has risen to 16 as of Thursday noon, with another 36 still missing, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

