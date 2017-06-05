Xinhua Commentary | Modern-day slavery in the United States
Ignoring modern-day slavery within its border, the United States is using human rights as a weapon against other countries. The super-abuser is in no position to point a finger at others and should #EndForcedLabor right now. #XinhuaCommentary
No surprise here. After all the so called "USA" was founded by slave owners and terrorists
