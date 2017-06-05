What's new

Xinhua Commentary | Modern-day slavery in the United States

Xinhua Commentary | Modern-day slavery in the United States

Ignoring modern-day slavery within its border, the United States is using human rights as a weapon against other countries. The super-abuser is in no position to point a finger at others and should #EndForcedLabor right now. #XinhuaCommentary


No surprise here. After all the so called "USA" was founded by slave owners and terrorists
 
Precisely, the one scream China steal other countries data but spy on Merkel and France minister by forcing other countries to collaborate with them.

The same on screaming China ambition of world conquest but launch middle east war , killing large number of arabs and openingly back Israel indiscrimate bombing Gaza.

The one screaming China tianhe core first stage rocket a threat to earth but have their falcon 9 all indiscriminate fall on inhabitat farm.

The world are enough of this hypocrite and shameless country.
 
