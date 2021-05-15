Xinhua: Chinese FM expounds on China's position on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

in recent years, the Middle East peace process has deviated from its original track, the UN Security Council resolutions have not been earnestly implemented and, in particular, the Palestinian right to build an independent state has been continuously violated, adding to the plight of the Palestinian people,

the Council has so far failed to reach an agreement, with the United States standing on the opposite side of international justice,

China will continue to firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people to strive for the restoration of their legitimate national rights,