Xinhua: China unveils supporting measures for childbirth, parenting

Xinhua, August 16, 2022BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Tuesday introduced a raft of policies for prenatal and postnatal support, focusing on reducing the burdens on families, in a bid to promote balanced long-term population development.The supporting measures include better maternal care services and public-benefit childcare services, improved maternity and parental leave policies, preferential policies on housing and taxation, and the fostering of fertility-friendly workplaces, according to a guideline released by the National Health Commission in collaboration with 16 other departments.