Xinhua: China unveils supporting measures for childbirth, parenting

Xinhua: China unveils supporting measures for childbirth, parenting

Xinhua, August 16, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Tuesday introduced a raft of policies for prenatal and postnatal support, focusing on reducing the burdens on families, in a bid to promote balanced long-term population development.

The supporting measures include better maternal care services and public-benefit childcare services, improved maternity and parental leave policies, preferential policies on housing and taxation, and the fostering of fertility-friendly workplaces, according to a guideline released by the National Health Commission in collaboration with 16 other departments.

 
If having babies were awarded with houses, the birthrate will be skyrocketing. Having a baby to get a house is way easier than working hard over 20 years to have one.
 

