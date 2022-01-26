What's new

Xijinpingistan is why India should co-opt Pakistan: Bharat Karnad

Just read this piece thanks to Riaz Haq retweet. This Indian guy have wrote half dozen books but didn't even bother to research on Pakistan debt trap.

Xijinpingistan is why India should co-opt Pakistan

[Imran Khan with Prime Minister Modi, 2016]
"To add to Imran’s troubles, his regime’s main prop — the Pakistan army, accustomed to living comfortably off some 16% of the budget, is uneasy. With some 70% of the budget sequestered for debt repayment, 16% of the remaining 30% in absolute terms leaves the Pakistan government next to nothing to spend on health and social welfare, after other government expenditures — in the main, the salary bill of government employees and the public sector industry, is met."

Things are bad but not that bad,

1643235668531.png


Debt servicing is 37% of total federal revenues, bad but not 70% bad or Sri Lanka like bad. I get it he is trying to paint bad picture of Pakistan economy to woo extremist Indian regime to change behaviour. Also claiming India GDP is 13 times larger when its more like 8 times. In coming years servicing debt is only going to decrease. Unless Nawaz Sharif again comes back and start ridiculous expensive projects by taking loans.
 
Indians and their delusions, which are turning into syzophrenic bouts of hallucination! Now that Pak is slowly recovering from all the Indian plans and executions of killing Pak from inside via proxy traitors and terrorists, India has got into a panic mode! Their proxies are being physically and politically eliminated one by one!! Cry India cry....

No matter where the Indian proxies are - be it London, Karachi, Lahore, Afganistan or Iran - their effectiveness is now showing the diminishing returns.....
 
