Xiaomi's recently dead WeChat rival reborn as Clubhouse competitor
Xiaomi's MiTalk, a rival to WeChat that just stopped serving on February 19, has been reborn as a Clubhouse competitor.
February 26, 2021
"MiTalk, start again," reads the latest message on the app's website, which said MiTalk is now "a voice chat app for professionals".
Users can hear from professionals in a variety of industries, raise their hands and participate, as well as create topics of interest to them, according to MiTalk's description.
Just like Clubhouse, MiTalk is in an invite-only internal testing phase that allows users to reserve an account for early registration before receiving an invitation.
Clubhouse has also become a hot topic in China after being mentioned by Tesla founder Elon Musk. And when it became unavailable in mainland China, the need for localization seemed to become even more urgent.
Chinese live-streaming platform Inke launched a competitor to Clubhouse on February 11, and financial information service provider Jingdata launched Capital coffee a few days ago. Back in 2019, science-based social networking site Guokr.com also launched a voice-based social product.
About 270 companies in China have launched voice social products, with more than 20% of them registering more than RMB 10 million ($1.5 million) in capital, according to data provider Tianyancha.
(An automatic translation of the page)