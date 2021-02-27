Xiaomi's recently dead WeChat rival reborn as Clubhouse competitor - CnTechPost Xiaomi's MiTalk, a rival to WeChat that just stopped serving on February 19, has been reborn as a Clubhouse competitor.

February 26, 2021Xiaomi's MiTalk, a rival to WeChat that just stopped serving on February 19, has been reborn as a Clubhouse competitor.".Users can hear from professionals in a variety of industries, raise their hands and participate, as well as create topics of interest to them, according to MiTalk's description.Just like Clubhouse, MiTalk is in an invite-only internal testing phase that allows users to reserve an account for early registration before receiving an invitation.Clubhouse has also become a hot topic in China after being mentioned by Tesla founder Elon Musk. AndChinese live-streaming platform Inke launched a competitor to Clubhouse on February 11, and financial information service provider Jingdata launched Capital coffee a few days ago.according to data provider Tianyancha.(An automatic translation of the page)