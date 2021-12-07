Xiaomi's MIUI surpasses 500 million monthly active users worldwide - CnTechPost MIUI surpassed 100 million monthly active users worldwide on August 19, 2015, and surpassed 200 million on June 6, 2018.

Xiaomi's Android skin MIUI has surpassed 500 million monthly active users worldwide as of November 22, 2021, the company announced Tuesday.To date, MIUI has gained 18.65 million new monthly active users in China and 100 million worldwide this year, Xiaomi said.MIUI surpassed 100 million monthly active users worldwide on August 19, 2015, and surpassed 200 million on June 6, 2018MIUI surpassed 300 million and 400 million monthly active users worldwide on October 28, 2019 and January 17, 2021, respectively.In August of this year, Xiaomi released MIUI 12.5, an enhanced version that brings a full range of optimizations from the underlying framework to the top-level applications.