Xiaomi’s Mi Browser now banned in India

The government of India has banned several Chinese apps in the country in the last few months stating threat to national security. Adding to the list is Xiaomi’s very popular Mi Browser Pro that comes pre-installed with all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones in the country. Additionally, Baidu’s Search app has also been blocked in the country. The first list of banned Chinese apps included Mi Browser. Given Mi Browser comes pre-installed with all Xiaomi smartphones users will not be able to use the app any longer. Commenting on the ban of Mi Browser, a Xiaomi spokesperson told indianexpress.com via an email statement, “Xiaomi continues to comply and adhere to all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law.” Here are alternatives to 59 banned Chiense apps The spokesperson further noted, “we are working towards understanding the development and will take appropriate measures as required. As part of the process, we will work with key stakeholders for an opportunity to make our submissions.” Alternatives to Shareit you can try out The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps initially including some of the popular ones like TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, BeautyPlus, among others. After the ban on TikTok, Indian alternatives to the Chinese short video platform like Chingari, Mitron, ShareChat, Moj, Roposo, and more gained wide popularity. Some of the Indian alternatives to TikTok you can try out. Here are 5 alternative apps you can try out instead of CamScanner All the banned Chinese apps are no longer available on Google Play store and App store for download. Meanwhile, some media reports suggest that the government of India is looking to ban more Chinese apps in the country very soon. There are also reports that the government is considering banning PUBG Mobile in the country. But, is PUBG Mobile really a Chinese app? Find out here. https://indianexpress.com/article/t...browser-banned-chinese-apps-in-india-6541034/