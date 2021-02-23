Xiaomi TV No. 1 in China shipments for 2nd consecutive year - CnTechPost Xiaomi TV announced on Weibo that it is No. 1 in terms of shipments in China in 2020, staying at the top spot for the second consecutive year.

Xiaomi TV, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's TV brand, announced on Weibo that it is No. 1 in terms of shipments in China in 2020, staying at the top spot for the second consecutive year.Another brand of Xiaomi, Redmi TV also entered the online TV sales list at number four in the seventh week of 2021 (2.8-2.14), according to Aowei Cloud data.On August 11, 2020, Xiaomi announced the world's first mass-produced Xiaomi Transparent TV, priced at RMB 49,999 ($ 7,734.8).The TV features a 55-inch transparent OLED screen with a high contrast ratio of 150,000:1, a DCI-P3 color gamut of 93%, and support for 1.07 billion primary colors display.The TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC motion compensation and is equipped with MTK 9650 customized high-end TV chip. The TV comes with 3GB internal + 32GB storage and has a built-in Xiao AI virtual voice assistant.