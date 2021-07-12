Xiaomi to Set up Assembly plant within 60-90 days in Pakistan

What's new

Tech-giant Xiaomi to Set up Local Assembly Unit in Pakistan: Source
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jul 12, 2021
assembly

In a landmark development, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced that it will set up a local assembly unit in the country in three to four months, according to sources. The latest development will not only generate employment opportunities for the indigenous people but will also boost the local smartphone manufacturing space in the country. Furthermore, the local manufacturing of smartphones will also attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and ramp up a foreign exchange through exports.
Tech-giant Xiaomi to Set up Local Assembly Unit in Pakistan: Source
Basically, Xiaomi is following the footsteps of other major brands like Tecno, Infinix, Realme, etc. who have recently announced to open their local manufacturing unit in Pakistan. It will greatly benefit the company as Xiaomi is currently one of the most loved brands in Pakistan. It can be evident if we look at the sale of its recently launched devices like Mi 11, Note 10, etc. The primary reason behind its huge demand is that it renders quality, consumer-centric (gaming phones, camera phones, etc.), and affordable products.

Furthermore, as we know that Xiaomi deals in a range of accessories and IoT products. So if the company’s smartphone local assembly becomes a success story then the company will surely install other product manufacturing assemblies as well.
Currently, Pakistan is the 7th largest importer of mobile phones with a humungous market size of over 40 million users. Thus, consequently, local manufacturing will also save foreign exchange on mobile phone imports.
Check out? Xiaomi is Probably Working on Smartphone with Snapdragon 888+ and 200MP Camera


Xiaomi Rumored to be Launching Its Assembly Unit in Pakistan Soon

Xiaomi, the Chinese technology giant, is all set to launch its local assembly unit in Pakistan in the near future. Expected to be set up in three to four months’ time, this new assembly unit will boost the local smartphone manufacturing space and provide room for employment opportunities in the country.

With a local market need of 40 million smartphone users, Pakistan currently imports enormous amounts of mobile phones to cover its market size. A local manufacturing unit of one of the leading smartphone brands will turn out to be a major development in terms of saving foreign exchange on smartphone imports.

Xiaomi, being one of the leading smartphone and AIoT brands in the country among Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, and Realme, has a large and growing customer base in Pakistan. The local assembly unit will help Xiaomi to improve Pakistanis’ access to affordable and reliable technology products.

It’s important to note that Realme also announced recently the launch of its local assembly plant in Lahore. In the test run of the local assembly line in Lahore, the unit has already caused a considerable price drop in some of the company’s products.

Affordable technology products are Xiaomi’s hallmark and the key reason behind its increasing demand. The local setup of a tech giant like Xiaomi is bound to attract foreign direct investment besides creating a powerful socio-economic impact.

Xiaomi Rumored to be Launching Its Assembly Unit in Pakistan Soon

Xiaomi, the Chinese technology giant, is all set to launch its local assembly unit in Pakistan in the near future.
