Xiaomi to Set up Assembly plant within 60-90 days in Pakistan

Xiaomi Rumored to be Launching Its Assembly Unit in Pakistan Soon

Xiaomi Rumored to be Launching Its Assembly Unit in Pakistan Soon Xiaomi, the Chinese technology giant, is all set to launch its local assembly unit in Pakistan in the near future.

Xiaomi, the Chinese technology giant, is all set to launch its local assembly unit in Pakistan in the near future. Expected to be set up in three to four months’ time, this new assembly unit will boost the local smartphone manufacturing space and provide room for employment opportunities in the country.With a local market need of 40 million smartphone users, Pakistan currently imports enormous amounts of mobile phones to cover its market size. A local manufacturing unit of one of the leading smartphone brands will turn out to be a major development in terms of saving foreign exchange on smartphone imports.Xiaomi, being one of the leading smartphone and AIoT brands in the country among Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, and Realme, has a large and growing customer base in Pakistan. The local assembly unit will help Xiaomi to improve Pakistanis’ access to affordable and reliable technology products.It’s important to note that Realme also announced recently the launch of its local assembly plant in Lahore. In the test run of the local assembly line in Lahore, the unit has already caused a considerable price drop in some of the company’s products.Affordable technology products are Xiaomi’s hallmark and the key reason behind its increasing demand. The local setup of a tech giant like Xiaomi is bound to attract foreign direct investment besides creating a powerful socio-economic impact.