Xiaomi to open car plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 vehicles - Beijing govt

When Xiaomi officially launches an electric car, it will face off against its Chinese rivals like Nio and Xpeng as well as larger automakers like Elon Musk’s Tesla and BYD.Xiaomi group chairman Lei Jun said that if Xiaomi, which manufactures smartphones, smart home, and smart office products, does not participate in the electric vehicle transition, then it would “be eliminated,” because “electric cars have now transformed from a mechanical industry to an information industry,”Xiaomi's EV business is progressing smoothly and that the first mass produced car will be launched in the first half of 2024, For future plans of launching fully self driving cars, Xiaomi had acquired an autonomous driving based startup called Deepmotion in August 2021.Cars are becoming more and more advanced and hi-tech, and are going to be increasingly reliant on data and connectivity to operate.That’s especially true where autonomous cars are concerned, since the tech industry has sold people on the idea that self-driving cars will be linked via enhanced connectivity networks. That would, in turn, make them more aware of the presence of other cars, and be able to alter their speed, route and positioning accordingly.