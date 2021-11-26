What's new

Xiaomi to open car plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 vehicles - Beijing govt

Saturday, 27 Nov 2021

4:15 PM MYT



(Reuters) - Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp will build a plant that can produce 300,000 vehicles annually in Beijing for its electric vehicle unit, authorities in the capital said on Saturday.

The plant will be constructed in two phases and Xiaomi will also built its auto unit's headquarters, sales and research offices in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, the government-backed economic development agency Beijing E-Town said on its official WeChat account.


Beijing E-Town said it anticipated the plant reaching mass production in 2024, a goal announced by Xiaomi's Chief Executive Lei Jun in October.

In March, Xiaomi said it would commit to investing $10 billion in a new electric car division over 10 years. The company completed the business registration of its EV unit in late August.


The company has been opening thousands of stores to spur domestic sales growth for its smartphone business but eventually intends to use these shops as a channel for its plans to sell electric vehicles.

When Xiaomi officially launches an electric car, it will face off against its Chinese rivals like Nio and Xpeng as well as larger automakers like Elon Musk’s Tesla and BYD.

Xiaomi group chairman Lei Jun said that if Xiaomi, which manufactures smartphones, smart home, and smart office products, does not participate in the electric vehicle transition, then it would “be eliminated,” because “electric cars have now transformed from a mechanical industry to an information industry,”

Xiaomi's EV business is progressing smoothly and that the first mass produced car will be launched in the first half of 2024, For future plans of launching fully self driving cars, Xiaomi had acquired an autonomous driving based startup called Deepmotion in August 2021.

Cars are becoming more and more advanced and hi-tech, and are going to be increasingly reliant on data and connectivity to operate.That’s especially true where autonomous cars are concerned, since the tech industry has sold people on the idea that self-driving cars will be linked via enhanced connectivity networks. That would, in turn, make them more aware of the presence of other cars, and be able to alter their speed, route and positioning accordingly.
 
