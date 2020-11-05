What's new

Xiaomi to Hire 5,000 Engineers Next Year for Tech R&D, Lei Jun Says

TANG SHIHUA
DATE: 8 HOURS AGO
/ SOURCE: YICAI

(Yicai Global) Nov. 5 -- Chinese handset producer Xiaomi plans to add up to 5,000 engineers next year in an effort to make a breakthrough in hardcore technology development, company founder Lei Jun announced at the company’s developer conference today.

The new hires will focus on new technology research and development in areas such as smartphone camera, screen displays and fast-charging, as well as 5G and 6G standards, according to Lei, Chinese technology media 36Kr reported.

Xiaomi has taken on 2,252 new staffers thus far this year, and its research and development team has now grown to 10,000, Lei added.

The company shipped 46.2 million smartphones in the third quarter, surpassing Apple to becomes world’s third-largest handset supplier, according to the latest market data from market analytics firm Counterpoint Research.


FairAndUnbiased said:
Xiaomi needs it's own peripheral chips if not an entire SoC.

Lei Jun is an unsubstantial persona. He can't pull it. I happen to know Jack Wong of Meizu, and he told me some things about Lei.

While he got Xiaomi where it is now, it's not his own doing. He is a character much like the recently famed Bao Enbao. Smooth talker with a talent of having everybody running around him, while doing exactly nothing himself. A story how he got a star team of founders who did pretty much everything for him, only to kick them out from the board is one of that.

Xiaomi taped out its own SoC once, just to claim the subsidy money. While saying "taped out," they had not as single IC designer on the payroll, and the only own thing in that SoC was their brand name.

That's only happening if he can again find somebody as trusting, and naive as his past cofounders, but semi people are sharp, he can't pull his usual trick on them.
 
Paul2 said:
Lei Jun is an unsubstantial persona. He can't pull it. I happen to know Jack Wong of Meizu, and he told me some things about Lei.

While he got Xiaomi where it is now, it's not his own doing. He is a character much like the recently famed Bao Enbao. Smooth talker with a talent of having everybody running around him, while doing exactly nothing himself. A story how he got a star team of founders who did pretty much everything for him, only to kick them out from the board is one of that.

Xiaomi taped out its own SoC once, just to claim the subsidy money. While saying "taped out," they had not as single IC designer on the payroll, and the only own thing in that SoC was their brand name.

That's only happening if he can again find somebody as trusting, and naive as his past cofounders, but semi people are sharp, he can't pull his usual trick on them.

Im a big fan xiaomi...multiple phones and accesories.
But he sounds like a salesman or just a boss.
 
