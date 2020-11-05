Xiaomi to Hire 5,000 Engineers Next Year for Tech R&D, Lei Jun Says
TANG SHIHUA
DATE: 8 HOURS AGO
/ SOURCE: YICAI
Xiaomi to Hire 5,000 Engineers Next Year for Tech R&D, Lei Jun Says
(Yicai Global) Nov. 5 -- Chinese handset producer Xiaomi plans to add up to 5,000 engineers next year in an effort to make a breakthrough in hardcore technology development, company founder Lei Jun announced at the company’s developer conference today.
The new hires will focus on new technology research and development in areas such as smartphone camera, screen displays and fast-charging, as well as 5G and 6G standards, according to Lei, Chinese technology media 36Kr reported.
Xiaomi has taken on 2,252 new staffers thus far this year, and its research and development team has now grown to 10,000, Lei added.
The company shipped 46.2 million smartphones in the third quarter, surpassing Apple to becomes world’s third-largest handset supplier, according to the latest market data from market analytics firm Counterpoint Research.
TANG SHIHUA
DATE: 8 HOURS AGO
/ SOURCE: YICAI
Xiaomi to Hire 5,000 Engineers Next Year for Tech R&D, Lei Jun Says
(Yicai Global) Nov. 5 -- Chinese handset producer Xiaomi plans to add up to 5,000 engineers next year in an effort to make a breakthrough in hardcore technology development, company founder Lei Jun announced at the company’s developer conference today.
The new hires will focus on new technology research and development in areas such as smartphone camera, screen displays and fast-charging, as well as 5G and 6G standards, according to Lei, Chinese technology media 36Kr reported.
Xiaomi has taken on 2,252 new staffers thus far this year, and its research and development team has now grown to 10,000, Lei added.
The company shipped 46.2 million smartphones in the third quarter, surpassing Apple to becomes world’s third-largest handset supplier, according to the latest market data from market analytics firm Counterpoint Research.