Xiaomi sells more than 2.5 million devices in India in less than 64 hours

Xiaomi India: The No.1 Smartphone Brand



They sold more than 100,000 Mi TVs,

they sold more than 400,000 Xiaomi products in these last 64 hours.

Xiaomi breaks records in Amazon India



more than 10 devices of the company were among the best sellers

the Mi Led TV was the best-selling product in the TV category.