Xiaomi produces 10 million smartphones in Indonesia factory

News Desk

The Jakarta Post

Jakarta / Wed, April 10, 2019 / 10:21 amThe Redmi 4A smartphone. (mi.com/File)Xiaomi Indonesia has reached the milestone of producing 10 million smartphones in its factory in Batam, Riau islands.Xiaomi announced the company had achieved the figure since its official compliance with the local content regulation in February 2017 for its first locally-manufactured smartphone, Redmi 4A“We are happy that Xiaomi devices have received a positive response from Indonesia’s customers. Globally, Indonesia is an important market,” Steven Shi, Xiaomi Indonesia country head and head of Southeast Asia, said in a statement received on Tuesday.Xiaomi employs more than 1,000 workers in its Batam factory for daily operations, assembling, packaging and quality control.Shi said Xiaomi would continue to offer innovations at affordable prices and fulfill market demand both for individuals and professionals.“The achievement of 10 million smartphones that were manufactured locally proves that Xiaomi has a strong market in Indonesia,” he said.Xiaomi operates 40 authorized Mi Stores across Indonesia, includingand works in cooperation with a number of marketplaces — Lazada, Blibli, Shopee, JD.ID and Akulaku — for online sales. (bbn)