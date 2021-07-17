What's new

Xiaomi Overtakes Apple To Become The World’s Second Largest Smartphone Vendor.

Apr 27, 2008
Apple has constantly managed to maintain their position in the top five largest smartphone vendors in the world, although their position has fluctuated a bit over the years. In fact, a report from Canalys has revealed that based on their latest figures, it seems that Apple has since lost their second position to none other than Xiaomi.


Based on their data, Xiaomi now commands 17% of the world’s smartphone market, while Apple is sitting at 14%. Samsung still holds the number one position at 19%, but based on the growth rate, we wouldn’t be surprised if Xiaomi were to eventually overtake Samsung as well. Other vendors on the list include both Oppo and Vivo who hold 10% of the global smartphone market each.

It’s not hard to see how these companies made it into the top five. Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have built a reputation for themselves over the years where they have created very affordable smartphones, thus helping them build up a large following, especially in emerging markets where not everyone can afford the latest Samsung or Apple flagship.
 
