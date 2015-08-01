Xiaomi opens the first phone assembly factory in Vietnam

Tram Ho1 month agoIn the latest Analyst meeting, sharing with BVSC Securities Company, leader of Digiworld – Xiaomi product distribution partner in Vietnam said that Xiaomi is working with a unit in Vietnam to build a factory. assembled in Hai Phong. The factory is expected to be completed in June this year.According to BVSC, Xiaomi’s decision is to grasp favorable conditions such as cheap labor costs and government support for favorable land rental costs. The company also has ambitions for a market like Vietnam.This event may also open up a new chapter for the exclusive distributor of the brand’s products such as DGW. Xiaomi’s delivery time and shipping costs for distribution partners will be shortened, while minimizing any shipping interruptions caused by the current lack of containers.In particular, owning a factory in Vietnam will solve the problem of import tax, which is a barrier prdeventing DGW from distributing Xiaomi home appliances products.BVSC believes that the participation in the home appliance market will have a significant impact on the growth of DGW’s business results in the coming years.Trade war is still to bad under Biden 's term, time to move to VN to avoid same fate wt Huawei