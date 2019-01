Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition launched in China, can charge laptops

Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition is priced at 199 Yuan (approximately Rs 2,000) and will be made available for users to purchase starting January 11. Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition with a capacity of 20,000mAh has been launched in China. The company claims that this new power bank sports two-way 45W fast charging with the USB Type-C port. The two normal USB Type-A ports on the charger provide 5V of current at 3A. Apple MacBook Pro. Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition is priced at 199 Yuan (approximately Rs 2,000) and will be made available for users to purchase starting January 11.