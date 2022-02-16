Xiaomi launches locally-made Redmi 10 (2022) in Bangladesh

Xiaomi launches 2nd locally-made smartphone in Bangladesh​

BI Report || BusinessInsiderPublished: 17:51, 15 February 2022 Update: 17:52, 15 February 2022Photo: CollectedLeading smartphone giant Xiaomi announced the launch of its second locally-made smartphone — Redmi 10 (2022) — on Tuesday.Previously, it launched the Redmi 9A from its local factory. With the launch of the new Redmi smartphone, Xiaomi has strengthened its ‘Make in Bangladesh’ journey.“We are thrilled to announce that Xiaomi Bangladesh is launching its second locally produced smartphone for our fans as a part of the ‘Make in Bangladesh’ initiative,” said Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh.Choiwdhury said following the massive success of the first locally made entry-level smartphone Redmi 9A, they are hopeful that the mid-range powerhouse - Redmi 10 (2022) version will also be a fan favourite in the Bangladeshi market.Redmi 10 is embodied with features to deliver performance and exceed expectations, said a statement. It has a 50MP camera for high-resolution shots and FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate.The 50MP ultra-high-resolution primary camera takes snapshots with phenomenal details. Accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, Xiaomi Redmi 10 (2022) will give users the freedom to capture precious moments with flair. The device also comprises an array of stylish filters to add finesse to the shots, as well as panorama selfies which are ideal for large group pictures. The 8MP front camera captures breath-taking selfies, while the timed bursts and AI beautification can further enhance them.Redmi 10 comes with a large 6.5” DotDisplay screen with FHD+ resolution, while a 90Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth and fluid experience when playing games or simply scrolling. The AdaptiveSync technology, usually only available in flagship phones, automatically matches the refresh rate to the frame rate of the content, offering a smoother result while extending the battery life of the device.Powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, Redmi 10 (2022) produces clearer photos and provides an improved gaming experience than ever before. Packed with a lightning-fast GPU, the device takes your smartphone performance to the next level with powerful hardware and scintillating features.The smartphone’s performance needs are met with the help of a massive 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and an in-box 22.5W charger, Xaomi said.Redmi 10 will be available in two elegant colours - Carbon Grey and Sea Blue from 15th February across all authorised Xiaomi Stores in Bangladesh.The retail price is set at Tk 14,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, Tk 16,999 for 6GB+128GB, respectively.