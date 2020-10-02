What's new

xi'an of China

AViet

Xian or Changan is one of the greatest city in China history, which we can meet when reading any Chinese classics. In Vietnamese, it is called "Truong An" or "Trang An".

Hanoi was also called "Trang An" and Hanoian is referred to as "Nguoi Trang An" in various poems.
 
