Xi wants to make China more lovable around the world. He may have a tough job.

Xi wants to make China more lovable around the world The sheer breadth of issues and depth of accusations facing Beijing may make it trickier to put a more positive case before the court of public opinion.

Faced with widespread international criticism over China's approach to a litany of issues both at home and abroad, its leader has an idea: a rebrand.

"We must pay attention to grasp the tone, be both open and confident but also modest and humble, and strive to create a credible, lovable and respectable image of China," Xi said Monday at a Communist Party study meeting, according to Xinhua.

Beijing may have grounds to be concerned about its global standing beyond the corridors of power.

2020 survey of 14 countries by the Pew Research Center, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, found that "unfavorable views" of China had soared over the last year The survey also found widespread criticism of China's handling of the

The survey also found widespread criticism of China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic to be common.