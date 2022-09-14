Xi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Ukraine Struggles Mount

Pak has already ditched Russia as far as Ukraine is concerned. China wouldn't like to bet on a losing horse for they won't mind fishing in the muddy water.....



I have to admit Pak took a right decision for the Ukraine war, which would be winding up soon. Putin now needs to concentrate on the home front as the ramifications would now hit deep into Russia to generate early 1990s type turmoil....



As for the US policymakers, they now smell "post-Afgan debacle in 1989" type blood. Hopefully, they won't make the same mistake of abandoning Pak this time should they want to make some solid inroads into the Central Asia.....